  5. EastEnders fans reveal who they think got shot in the Queen Vic siege

Callum? Ben? Louise? Or maybe Hunter himself?

EE-Vic-siege-c73858e

EastEnders fans are divided over who they think took a bullet in Thursday’s cliffhanger after a siege at the Queen Vic orchestrated by an armed and increasingly deranged Hunter Owen (Charlie Winter) resulted in the sound of a shot ringing out. And with the BBC One soap having already revealed that there will be at least one fatality in this week’s episodes, viewers are heatedly debating the identity of the potential victim.

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 10.37.53

One vote on Twitter puts Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) as the unenviable front runner. So might this mean that #Ballum fans are in for heartache if Ben is permanently parted from his love interest Callum?

Another Twitter user thinks Callum’s life will be left on the line, with his injuries prompting Ben to go on a mission of revenge against Hunter.

So how would the #Ballum devotees react should one of these scenarios play out?

Away from those fears about Ben and Callum, other fans are fretting that a pregnant Louise will be left with a bullet wound:

And with Tamzin Outhwaite having already announced her exit as Mel, some are joining the potential dots and predicting that Hunter has killed his own mum.

Similarly, with actor Charlie Winter also rumoured to be exiting, there’s an expectation that Hunter will be revealed to have been shot.

Because, let’s face it, we wouldn’t be writing any of this if it weren’t for Hunter’s actions:

Well, quite… Though who’s to say that’s actually what’s happened? Find out the truth when EastEnders reveals all tonight at 8pm.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

