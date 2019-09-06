EastEnders fans reveal who they think got shot in the Queen Vic siege

EastEnders fans are divided over who they think took a bullet in Thursday’s cliffhanger after a siege at the Queen Vic orchestrated by an armed and increasingly deranged Hunter Owen (Charlie Winter) resulted in the sound of a shot ringing out. And with the BBC One soap having already revealed that there will be at least one fatality in this week’s episodes, viewers are heatedly debating the identity of the potential victim.

One vote on Twitter puts Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) as the unenviable front runner. So might this mean that #Ballum fans are in for heartache if Ben is permanently parted from his love interest Callum?

Who gets shot? GO! Comment below if not an option. #EastEnders — EastEnders Weekly Podcast (@eastendersweek) September 5, 2019

Another Twitter user thinks Callum’s life will be left on the line, with his injuries prompting Ben to go on a mission of revenge against Hunter.

What’s the chances Callum gets shot (but doesn’t die) Ben goes after hunter and some how ends up in hospital and it’s hunter that dies #Eastenders #ballum — robron1986 (@Ellesse430) September 5, 2019

So how would the #Ballum devotees react should one of these scenarios play out?

I swear if Ben or Callum turn out to be the person who got shot and dies, well…. #Ballum #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/O568xtEHZg — Amy Miller (@xxxAmyMillerxxx) September 5, 2019

Away from those fears about Ben and Callum, other fans are fretting that a pregnant Louise will be left with a bullet wound:

I have a feeling Louise has been shot ???????? #eastenders — Mommiana (@jxce_amvri) September 5, 2019

Or…Louise will get shot, lose the baby then Keanu will want to raise the baby with Sharon @bbceastenders #eastenders #soaplover — Dominique Henderson (@DominiqueSwiny1) September 5, 2019

And with Tamzin Outhwaite having already announced her exit as Mel, some are joining the potential dots and predicting that Hunter has killed his own mum.

I think it was Mel that was shot, her and hunter both leaving and hunter is obviously going to back to prison #Eastenders — courtneyleigh????????‍♀️ (@courtneyleigh_1) September 5, 2019

Similarly, with actor Charlie Winter also rumoured to be exiting, there’s an expectation that Hunter will be revealed to have been shot.

But who got shot though ? #EastEnders I hope it was Hunter — ThisIsTheTea ☕️ ???? (@ThisIsTheTea) September 6, 2019

Because, let’s face it, we wouldn’t be writing any of this if it weren’t for Hunter’s actions:

Can wait till that twerp hunter gets shot #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 5, 2019

Well, quite… Though who’s to say that’s actually what’s happened? Find out the truth when EastEnders reveals all tonight at 8pm.

