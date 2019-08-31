Bianca shocked as Ben stops Whitney and Callum wedding in EastEnders

Walford’s wedding of the year is thrown into chaos in EastEnders on Monday 2nd September when Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) interrupts the nuptials of secret lover Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) despite the bride warning her love rival to stay away.

In new pictures released by the BBC1 soap, Ben is shown arriving at the venue to be greeted by a visibly angry Whit, who told him on Friday 30th August to leave her and Callum alone so they could have their happy ending.

Ben ignores the threat but the (possibly) future Mrs Highway demands he get lost, which sparks the suspicion of her stepmum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer, back for a short stint after five years away for her on-screen family event).

Unaware of Whit’s secret heartache and betrayal by closeted Callum, will Bianca find out what’s been going on? If she does, Ben is bound to regret dropping in at the ceremony if he’s to face the wrath of the riled redhead…

Monday’s episode kicks off a huge week in Albert Square: apart from Whitney’s wedding, all the Ballum action and Bianca’s comeback we also have Lisa Fowler returning as she tries to smuggle pregnant daughter Louise Mitchell and boyfriend Keanu Taylor out of the country, Hunter Owen storming the Queen Vic with a gun and the death of at least one character.

