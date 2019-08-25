EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin reveals Lisa clashes with Phil over Louise – “She causes lots of trouble”

Lisa Fowler will once again cross paths with her old enemy Phil Mitchell when she returns to EastEnders in the coming weeks.

As long-time fans will recall, Lisa once tried to kill the Walford warhorse in a high-profile ‘Who Shot Phil?’ storyline. And it seems as though she isn’t done with putting her ex-lover through the emotional wringer. “There’s more beef to come with the Mitchells,” Lucy Benjamin said. “Lisa always causes Phil lots of trouble.”

Lisa’s comeback scenes – which are set to air the week commencing 2nd September – will see her seeking help from best friend Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite). But it doesn’t take long for word to spread about Lisa being back – and with her pregnant daughter Louise having recently gone missing while in the company of Keanu, an agitated Phil is soon turning up demanding answers.

“It’s a very dramatic week for her to return,” teased the Walford star. “And I think people do still love that Lisa and Phil dynamic. People still say to me while I’m out shopping, ‘when are you going to go back and sort Phil out once and for all?’ I’m still thrilled to have been the person who pulled the trigger and it’s incredible that people still remember it.”

Viewers last saw Lisa in an unstable state back in 2017 when she abducted Louise and temporarily went on the run with her. But Benjamin revealed that her character is now back on an even keel, while also hinting at the potential for her to off the rails again:

“When we see her again, she’ll well and on her medication. So she’s turned a corner and we’ll be seeing the calmer, more sane side of Lisa. She knows that she’ll probably be on medication for the rest of her life in order to keep things together. But there is always that danger that, should she not take it, things could go a bit wrong.”

Thankfully, there’s no such anxiety behind the scenes, with Benjamin relishing the opportunity to get reacquainted with Tamzin Outhwaite, with whom she shared many scenes during their original years on the soap. Said the actress:

“We’ve really renewed our friendship and the chemistry between us is fantastic, it feels like it was only yesterday that we were first working as Lisa and Mel. We have a great time and I’ve enjoyed it thoroughly.”

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.