Relive the moment Steve McDonald and Fiona Middleton first met on Coronation Street

Wondering what went down between Steve and Fiona on Coronation Street all those years ago? Well here’s your chance to relive their first interaction at The Rovers from way back in 1993.

Advertisement

The show’s official Twitter account released the clip of Steve picking up the bill for Fiona’s tonic (50p? Obviously not a Fever Tree) when they run into each other at the bar and exchange a few flirty words.

Actors Simon Gregson – who struggles to fill out his over-sized denim jacket – and Angela Griffin were 19 and 18 respectively at the time, hence their fresh young faces.

Check it out below.

As Steve struggles to process the news he might be Emma's biological dad, let's go back to 1993 and Steve's first meeting with Fiona Middleton. How young do @Angela_Griffin and @simongregson123 look? ????????#ThrowbackThursday #Corrie #Fiona #Steve #Emma pic.twitter.com/EsbpU9uSIK — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) August 15, 2019

Steve recently learnt hairdresser Emma Brooker could be his daughter, after it was revealed Fiona was her estranged mum and she was pregnant when she left Weatherfield in 1998 after dumping Steve for cheating on her with her best mate.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.