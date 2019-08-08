Mick Carter dead? EastEnders teases shock collapse

Accessibility Links

Pressure mounts for the Queen Vic landlord

eastenders mick carter collapse

EastEnders‘ Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) could be fighting for his life when he collapses to the ground while referring a kids’ football match on Friday 9th August, with dramatic new pictures teasing the shock scene.

It’s already been a stressful week for the fan favourite, who viewers have seen almost buckle under increasing pressure to keep his family and finances afloat in the face of numerous challenges.

Thursday 8th August’s instalment saw stressed Mick wincing in pain as he worryingly clutched his chest after a hectic day that involved trying to sort out a tax return, and being roped in to The Prince Albert’s icons event by pole-dancing while dressed as a conical bra-clad Madonna (as you do).

eastenders mick carter dressed as madonna

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) convinces his mate to help out as a referee at the local kiddies’ footie tournament on Friday, but Mick is spreading himself dangerously thin and when one the children gets injured on the pitch and the opposition become rowdy it all gets too much for Mr Carter and he collapses.

eastenders mick carter collapse

As the crowd observe what’s happened in utter horror, Mitch panics and demands someone call an ambulance as soon as possible.

Is frazzled Mick having a heart attack? Or is something else wrong with the pressured publican?

eastenders mick carter mitch baker

The Carters’ medical woes continue next week, with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) concerned about her smear tests results on Monday 12th August just a few years after battling cancer, and Mick having yet another funny turn on Thursday 15th August when he collapses again – with only arch-enemy Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) around to help him.

What’s the reason behind Mick’s ill health?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

