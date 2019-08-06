Phil wakes up from his coma in EastEnders – but did he hear Ben’s confession?

EastEnders‘ Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) finally awoke from his coma on Tuesday 6th August a week after he was knocked out by Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner).

Vengeful son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) lied to his dad seconds after he opened his eyes that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was responsible for the attack that almost killed him, neglecting to reveal he himself tried to finish him off just hours earlier as he was consumed with rage that Phil had cut him out of the will in favour of leaving everything to his future son-in-law.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) showed up in the nick of time and convinced his unstable sort-of sibling not to murder Phil and to stop letting his dark side dominate, and after much soul searching and emotional monologues from the boys a sobbing Ben was full of remorse as the patriarch emerged from his coma and was fighting for breath.

As confused Phil asked what had happened, lying Ben played the hero, leaning in to tell his dad that Keanu tried to kill him…

Doctors on the scene hinted Phil could’ve been awake for some time, and viewers are now questioning exactly what Mr Mitchell heard before he opened his eyes and the machines started beeping – did he hear Ben admit to only returning to Walford back in the spring to fleece him? That he tried to murder him and it was only Jay’s intervention that stopped it? Was Phil bluffing when he appeared not to remember anything? Is Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) in danger if he recalls their furious showdown that sparked this violent chain of events? And is there any permanent damage to Phil’s brain as medics warned there might be?

The plot thickens…

