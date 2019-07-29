EastEnders confirms Keanu is the father of Sharon’s baby – not Phil

EastEnders’ Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is reeling from the news husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is NOT the father of her unborn baby, confirming she is pregnant by ex-toy boy lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) who is also expecting a little one with Phil’s daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper).

The baby bombshell was delivered on Monday 29thJuly when Sharon received results of a secret DNA paternity test which categorically stated in black and white that alleged father Phillip Mitchell was excluded as being the bubba’s biological parent.

Close to tears as she ripped up the results and stuffed them in a carrier bag, shattered Shaz had to cover why she was suddenly so emotional as Phil, Keanu and Lou all handily appeared and seemed to successfully put them off the scent – although Keanu’s suspicions were clearly piqued.

Later the mum-to-be sneaked out to dump the hidden results in a bin just off the Square.

Sharon and Keanu enjoyed a torrid affair behind Phil’s back from autumn 2018 which burnt brightly and passionately for a few months before she guiltily called it off.

The pair ended up back in each other’s arms a few months ago when Keanu believed girlfriend Louise had aborted his baby, only to later learn the teen had lied and they ended up engaged.

It was just a one-off, but that’s obviously all it took as Sharon discovered she was pregnant and convinced the muscular mechanic the kid was definitely Phil’s.

Still plagued with doubt, she sent off for a pre-natal DNA test on the sly just to be sure, bringing us to the latest twist…

The way the camera lingered suspiciously on the purple bag containing the results letter makes us think this is not the last we’ve seen of the incriminating piece of paperwork. Sharon and Keanu’s fling has been dubbed the new ‘Sharongate’, with fans eagerly awaiting a very public reveal of the indiscretion – are the discarded results set to fall into someone’s hot little hands very soon?

Paternity quibbles aside, Phil is set for a dramatic week as he’s attacked and left for dead on Tuesday 30thJuly, sparking off a huge storyline for Walford’s toughest family. But who’s got it in for him? And is it connected to Sharon’s baby daddy reveal?

