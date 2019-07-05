Stuart confronts Callum over Ben kiss in EastEnders tonight

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is confronted by big brother Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) who reveals he witnessed his clandestine kiss with Ben Mitchell in EastEnders on Friday 5th July.

Advertisement

Will Callum’s sexuality secret be exposed to fiancee Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty)?

Thursday 4th July’s cliffhanger saw Stuart spy his sibling in an intimate moment with Phil’s antagonistic son after the pair, who have secretly slept together, went through a traumatic reunion for the Highway brothers and their bullying dad Jonno Highway which left Callum shaken – and even more in the closet.

Ben encouraged Callum to be true to himself before the tender peck, and as Walford celebrates its first ever Pride event, with newly-opened gay bar The Prince Albert at the centre of the celebrations, the trainee undertaker finds it awkward as he’s roped in to help out manager Tina Carter.

Tormented over hiding his sexuality, Callum is then stunned when Stuart tells him what he saw the night before…

How will Callum react? Will he confess his true feelings for Ben and that he’s in denial about being gay, hence throwing himself into the engagement to Whit? Or could Callum bury his head in the sand and put his brother off the scent by talking his way out of it?

‘Ballum’ have already garnered a strong fan following, with viewers praising the surprise reveal about Callum’s emotional conflict and chemistry between the actors. Against the backdrop of the show’s first ever Pride event, will Callum listen to his heart and go public with Ben?

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Bowden teased: “Tonight’s episode captures what Pride is about – acceptance, individuality and relationships between different people in the community. Callum and Ben’s relationship captures all that really beautifully.”

It’s also the first time EastEnders has had a Pride party, and viewers can expect a colourful night full of surprises…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.