EastEnders to air double bill of episodes tonight

EastEnders airs two episodes on Monday 1st July as coverage of the Women’s World Cup football tournament continues to create soaps schedule chaos.

The regular 8:00pm instalment is followed by an additional visit to Walford at 9:00pm, as Tuesday 2nd July’s planned showing makes way for the first semi-final from 7:30pm (kick-off 8.00pm) as England take on the USA for a place in Sunday 7th July’s final.

Tonight’s double bill features the debut of Titanic and Gangs of New York star Richard Graham as Jonno Highway, estranged dad to Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay), who arrives in Albert Square to reconnect with his boys as Callum makes wedding plans with fiancee Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

It’s clear there’s a fractious backstory waiting to be told as viewers meet Jonno, who initially charms his future daughter-in-law but soon shows his true colours as he makes sly digs at Callum over lunch and rubs Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) up the wrong way.

Elsewhere, newly-opened gay bar The Prince Albert prepares for Walford’s inaugural Pride event as manager Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) ropes in relative Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and newcomer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) for help.

When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

The soap returns in its usual slot of 7:30pm on Thursday 4th July, but there’s a slight amendment to Friday 5th July’s showing which is on at the slightly later time of 8:30pm.

Callum and Ben’s clandestine relationship comes into focus later in the week, as Stuart witnesses a tender kiss between his brother and Mr Mitchell and demands to know what’s going on.

Elsewhere, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) continue to be at odds, and Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar) decides to put love rat Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) behind her and find a husband.

