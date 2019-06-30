Keanu on the run from the cops in new EastEnders pictures

EastEnders is lining up big trouble for beleaguered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Monday 1st July when the muscly mechanic is forced to flee from the police to escape being arrested – could he end up behind bars as girlfriend Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) and – potentially – ex-lover Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) both give birth to his babies?!

As Keanu prepares to move in with the Mitchells so he him and Lou can raise their baby together, he starts to feel the pressure of having to provide for his new family and turns to patriarch Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) begging him for some extra work on the side so he can make more cash.

Despite the fact the last time he did a dodgy job for Phil he ended up battered and bruised by Spanish gangsters, Keanu does his boss’s bidding but ends up getting more than he bargained for when the cops pull him over and it turns out the car he’s driving is stolen!

The Taylor totty tries to flee the scene but the boys in blue are in hot pursuit – will Keanu be caught and banged up? Could Phil be implicated and the entire Mitchell empire compromised?

Or has Keanu decided to cut his losses and just do a run for it in case Sharon really IS having his baby and he doesn’t want the rest of the clan finding out?!

