Why is there no EastEnders on tonight and when is it back?

Coverage of the Women’s World Cup means there is no episode of EastEnders showing on Friday 28th June as the football tournament enters its final stages.

Advertisement

Last-minute schedule changes earlier this week meant we had two visits to Walford on Tuesday 25th June and the edition planned for Friday aired a day early on Thursday 27th June, making way for France v USA in the second quarter-final which BBC1 airs from 7:30pm this evening.

When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

Further changes to the regular EastEnders pattern are afoot next week – there are two episodes on Monday 1st July at 8:00pm and 9:00pm, in which viewers are finally introduced to Jonno Highway (Richard Graham), estranged dad to Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

That means no episode on Tuesday 2nd July, then it’s business as usual on Thursday 4th July at 7:30pm and a slight tweak to Friday 5th July’s outing which airs at the later time of 8:30pm.

The Women’s World Cup final is on Sunday 7th July, so there shouldn’t be any further time slot confusion for EastEnders fans – until the next major sporting event comes along…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers