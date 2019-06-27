EastEnders and Emmerdale in schedule clash – all you need to know

Rival soaps EastEnders and Emmerdale are up against each other on Thursday 27th June thanks to last-minute schedules change due to coverage of the Women’s World Cup.

BBC1 has already shifted our visits to Walford earlier this week by airing a double bill on Tuesday 25th June. The next instalment moves from the normal Friday slot to this evening but at the earlier time of 7.00pm – meaning a direct clash with Emmerdale over on ITV, showing their regular two half-hour Thursday episodes. To clarify, there will be NO episode of EastEnders on Friday 28th June.

Tonight’s ‘Enders focuses on Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) planning to leave town, unable to cope with old flame Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) moving on with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) – but what will Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) have to say about that? In Emmerdale, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) delves into the shady past of boyfriend Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and is stunned at what she finds…

What other soap schedule changes have the Women’s World Cup caused?

The reason for the amendment is down to BBC1 broadcasting the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals between Norway and England tonight from 7.30pm, and France vs USA on Friday 28th June from 7.30pm.

Further changes are afoot next week, as EastEnders airs twice in the same night once again on Monday 1st July at 8.00pm and 9.00pm to make room for football semi-finals on Tuesday 2nd July. It’s business as usual on Thursday 4th July for the 7.30pm showing, but take note Friday 5th July’s edition is on slightly later at 8.30pm.

Keep your eyes peeled for any further schedule meddling…