6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Faye confesses and has Ray killed Abi?

We could be one step closer to Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) getting his comeuppance as Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) reports him for attempted rape, while also confessing to accidentally attacking Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson).

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) finds fresh evidence that could destroy Ray, but by the end of the week she’s left for dead – has Abi been bumped off? Elsewhere, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) welcomes his son back to the street, and Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) haunts Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 18th – 22nd January 2021.

Faye admits she attacked Adam

Unable to stomach the guilt of her brother being banged up a minute longer, Weatherfield’s most unlikely criminal finally racks as frantic Faye confesses to Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) she attacked Adam thinking he was Ray, as payback for him trying to force himself on her.

Word spreads across the cobbles as Faye hand herself in and is interrogated by the cops. Ray is charged with attempted rape, and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) twists the knife by telling the police how the sleazy businessman lured her to a hotel room and tried to seduce her. Teflon Ray is released (of course he is) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) fumes, though is placated when Adam forgives Faye for her case of mistaken identity, hopefully saving his daughter from a prison sentence. But Ray’s problems are only just beginning…

Ray leaves Abi for dead

Icky allegations and some unhappy business associates demanding a return on their dodgy investment see the net closing in on Ray the rogue. In a bid to dig for more dirt, Abi snoops around at his hotel and overhears him admit he bribed the council planning committee to push through his property development.

Confronting her cocky nemesis with recorded proof of his crimes, Abi reckons she’s finally got the evidence to destroy him as she threatens to go public – then she collapses! Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) arrives on the scene to find Ray standing over an unconscious Abi. He nabs her phone with the incriminating footage, while Debbie faces a true test of loyalties. Will she let Abi die or turn the tables on her bad boy business partner?

Yasmeen haunted by Geoff

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod recently promised that Yasmeen would not miraculously mend and move on from her abuse ordeal, and that evil Geoff would continue to haunt her both literally and figuratively.

As we’ve seen recently, Geoff has ‘returned’ as a figment of Yas’s imagination, berating her for mucking up Christmas dinner and appearing on the day of his own funeral. There may be more Spectral Geoff appearances this week as Yasmeen has a panic attack when she starts working back at Speed Daal, which brings back bad memories of her dastardly deceased spouse. Will an unorthodox suggestion from Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) as to how banish the demons help?

Sean’s son returns

After his brief stint last year, Sean’s son Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) returns to Weatherfield on what could be a more permanent basis this week because he’s been thrown out of his school in London. Surly and monosyllabic at first, the lad eventually opens up to dad he was being bullied for having a gay father and lashed out.

Eager to reconnect with his son, Sean suggests Dylan move to Manchester and they get a flat together. If only he wasn’t completely skint – Sean vows to make that pyramid scheme selling cheap make-up really work for him in order to raise the funds, but he’s going to have to get ruthless with his sales team…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Firmly reminding Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) she still owes him the commission fee for flogging make-up shows Sean’s not mucking about when it comes to cracking the whip on the pyramid selling. This means mounting money troubles for Gem and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), who is in debt himself. Realising it’s a scam, Gemma wants out, but will Sean let her?

Newly-released from prison for fraud and with a baby on the way, Grace Vickers (Kate Stephens) doesn’t exactly have many options open to her. So it’s understandable she’s considering an offer from a relative to move to Hull – keen to keep his baby mama close, Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) asks her to move in with his family. Yes, that is the sound of his disapproving mum Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) screaming you can hear…

