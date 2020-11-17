Coronation Street heartbreak as Leanne and Steve say goodbye to Oliver

It has been a long, hard road for Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald (Jane Danson and Simon Gregson) in Coronation Street in recent months after young Oliver was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease and has been fighting for his life ever since.

Sadly, in harrowing scenes to air next week, he loses that fight when his parents both come to the realisation that nothing can be done and it is time they let him go. Steve had already come to that realisation, but Leanne had refused to give up on him.

The pair clash immensely in upcoming episodes, with Steve begging Lee to do the right thing and give their boy a dignified death, but the mother fiercely holds on to hope Oliver isn’t gone yet.

Following a heartfelt plea by Steve to let their son go, she comes to the devastating decision Oliver can’t be saved and they start to make preparations to say goodbye.

When the day comes, it is every bit as heartbreaking as you would expect as the pair watch as his machine is switched off- singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to him while they make sure he is dressed in his favourite pyjamas. Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) listen from the corridor, knowing what has happened when the singing stops.

As the devastation over what has happened hits them both, Leanne breaks down in tears on Oliver’s bed. How will the grieving parents cope with life without their son?

To learn more about mitochondrial disease, visit The Lily Foundation who have been working closely with Coronation Street throughout Oliver’s storyline.

