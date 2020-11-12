William Roache and Coronation Street receive Guinness World Records

This December, Coronation Street will mark its 60th anniversary – and the soap has been presented with an updated certificate from Guinness World Records honouring its continued status as the longest-running TV soap opera in the world.

Cast members Sally Dynevor and Joe Duttine accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew, noting just how impressive the record is given the show was originally planned to run for only 13 weeks.

Meanwhile, William Roache has also been honoured with his own record, recognising him as the longest-serving TV soap star in the world.

Roach first appeared as Ken Barlow in the very first episode of the show back in 1960, and has appeared in more than 4,500 episodes since then.

On accepting his award, Roache said: “I would like to thank Guinness World Records for this new award. I have been very fortunate to have been in this wonderful programme, Coronation Street, which has carried me into this world record and a lifetime of wonderful memories”.

Coronation Street Series Producer Iain MacLeod said of the records: “When Coronation Street, Tony Warren’s groundbreaking, visionary project, launched in 1960, a columnist in a national newspaper predicted it wouldn’t last more than three weeks.

“Sixty years later, I can safely say the many hundreds of people that have worked tirelessly and dedicatedly on the show have proved that prediction staggeringly wrong.

“It is an incredible achievement, a testament to Tony’s instincts as a dramatist and proof that the characters and narrative universe he designed are still as relevant today as they were then.

Speaking more specifically about Roache’s award, he added: “What better evidence of this could there be than Ken Barlow, played by the record-breaking William Roache, who was in episode one, had a starring role in episode 10,000 earlier this year, and will be at the centre of on-screen events for our 60th anniversary episode on December 9th.

“Bill’s is a singular, spectacular accomplishment and I heartily congratulate him for his peerless professionalism, unstinting commitment to the show and ongoing brilliance as an actor.”

On handing over the certificates, Guinness World Records’ Editor in Chief, Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday said: “On behalf of myself and all the team here in London we send you our congratulations on sixty incredibly entertaining years, at sixty years young you are officially amazing!”.

