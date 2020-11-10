Peter Barlow heads down a dangerous path on Coronation Street

Things are about to get far worse for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) in Coronation Street, and this latest setback sees his demons come back to haunt him in a big way.

Having been able to resist the temptation of alcohol for some time now, even while Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) has gone off the rails and been drawn back to it, all that comes undone next week when Peter finds himself in a dangerous situation that leads him to relapse.

A violent encounter leads to Peter getting beaten and having his taxi stolen, right after he finds himself in the midst of a blazing row with Carla Connor (Alison King). Recovering from his wounds, a man, Barry, comes along to help and offers him some whisky to help calm his nerves, which Peter accepts.

When Carla learns what happened in the cab she is horrified, telling Peter how much she loves him, but she remains unaware that he drank some alcohol in the wake of it. But while Carla stays in the dark, Abi soon learns what he did and tries to talk to him about it, only for Peter to play it down and insist it was a one-off.

Eventually though, Carla does learn the truth and she wastes no time in trying to make Peter seek help – a move that he does not respond well to – turning back to the drink and being discovered in a bad way in the bar, leading to him being taken to hospital.

While there, he wakes up to see that Carla has arrived and he tells her how much he loves her while conceding that he does not deserve her. Will Carla put his mind at rest, or has Peter now done too much damage?

