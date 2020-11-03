Coronation Street’s Leanne gets devastating news in her fight for baby Oliver

Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald (Jane Danson and Simon Gregson) have been hoping for a miracle for their son, Oliver, in the wake of his devastating diagnosis in Coronation Street.

But it has been one setback after another for them and, despite Steve starting to accept the harsh reality of the situation, Leanne is refusing to give up on him- even after more terrible news that comes their way next week.

With their day in court here, Leanne is still furious at their friends and family for their perceived lack of support and she makes it clear that she does not want Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) or Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) there, which furthers Nick’s doubts that his relationship is salvageable.

But the day does not go well when the doctor rules that it would be best for Oliver that his life support is turned off and the declaration sends Leanne spiralling, so much so that she knocks back some wine and makes a pass at a shocked Steve.

While fearing the wrath of Tracy, their attention soon turns to the day that the judge is due to give her verdict and Leanne is devastated when it does not go in their favour. Rocked but still determined, she vows to appeal but when Steve admits that he thinks they should let him go, she is stunned and feels betrayed.

Leanne is clearly backed into a corner and feels she is the only one who has Oliver’s side, but will she realise she is fighting a losing battle?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.