Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street’s Leanne gets devastating news in her fight for baby Oliver

Coronation Street’s Leanne gets devastating news in her fight for baby Oliver

Things look even bleaker for young Oliver.

leanne coronation street

Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald (Jane Danson and Simon Gregson) have been hoping for a miracle for their son, Oliver, in the wake of his devastating diagnosis in Coronation Street.

Advertisement

But it has been one setback after another for them and, despite Steve starting to accept the harsh reality of the situation, Leanne is refusing to give up on him- even after more terrible news that comes their way next week.

With their day in court here, Leanne is still furious at their friends and family for their perceived lack of support and she makes it clear that she does not want Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) or Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) there, which furthers Nick’s doubts that his relationship is salvageable.

But the day does not go well when the doctor rules that it would be best for Oliver that his life support is turned off and the declaration sends Leanne spiralling, so much so that she knocks back some wine and makes a pass at a shocked Steve.

leanne steve coronation street

While fearing the wrath of Tracy, their attention soon turns to the day that the judge is due to give her verdict and Leanne is devastated when it does not go in their favour. Rocked but still determined, she vows to appeal but when Steve admits that he thinks they should let him go, she is stunned and feels betrayed.

Leanne is clearly backed into a corner and feels she is the only one who has Oliver’s side, but will she realise she is fighting a losing battle?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

leanne coronation street
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BergHOFF Eurocast 6pc Cookhouse Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a BergHOFF cookware set for £183 + P&P

Buy this exquisite six-piece set now and you’ll receive a FREE frying pan worth £55!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

pjimage-91

Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale “driving decline” in broadcast TV, says new report

gary wedding sarah corontion street

It’s Gary and Maria’s wedding in Coronation Street, but will the big day go as planned?

Corrie’s Katherine Kelly: “I asked that Becky not be killed off”

Coronation Street’s Betty Driver: a tribute