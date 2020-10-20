6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Scott shoots Craig in siege horror and Geoff targets Alya

Guns, deceit and high drama are all in store for Coronation Street fans this week as Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is forced to reveal his criminal past, leading to a robbery at the bistro and a siege in the Rovers. More than one resident has a pistol pointing at them, but will anyone die?

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is dealt a crushing blow about her upcoming trial for the attempted murder of abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is given false hope for her dying son.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 26th – 30th October 2020.

Craig shot in bistro robbery

Time’s up for Johnny as Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) forces him to be his partner in crime in robbing the bistro. Johnny’s conscience kicks in at the same time as his MS symptoms and he collapses outside, so Scott knocks him out cold and goes it alone wearing his clown mask and waving a gun around as Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) hosts a poker game.

Brave bobby Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) saves the day as he storms into the situation, taking a bullet in the process. Will he be OK? Meanwhile, Johnny hobbles home, having alerted the authorities, but a fuming Scott catches up with him and threatens to take them both down if he’s done for the crime.

Wracked with guilt over leaving the security guard to die in the robbery him and Scott pulled off 30 years ago, Johnny does some digging and discovers the man in question suffered PTSD and died an anxious alcoholic. Unable to hide his shameful secret a minute longer, Johnny comes clean to wife Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews)…

Siege at the Rovers

Disgusted as her husband reveals his criminal past, and confirms Scott was the masked maniac responsible for the Bistro raid, Jenny chucks Johnny out, even though he says he’s going to shop Scott to the cops and right all these terrible wrongs.

Eventually softening and considering giving her other half a second chance after he heads to the police station, Jenny calls him but is stunned as Scott bursts into the Rovers back room wielding his trusty pistol. Holding the panicking publican hostage, he snatches the phone and threatens to kill Johnny’s wife if he reports him! How much bloodshed will there be on the cobbles by the end of the week?

Geoff reports Alya for harassment

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) is disconcerted to discover her gran has run up a ton of debt from behind bars, thanks to Geoff duping his wife and fleecing her financially. In order to pay the legal fees for her upcoming trial, Yasmeen will have to convince Geoff to sell their house and hand over her share of the money. Jiggle It Geoff, of course, has no intention of selling up to help out and revels in Yas’s latest misery.

Determined to prove his fraudulent activity in her grandmother’s name, Alya follows Geoff to try and get some proof. Always one step ahead, mean Mr Metcalfe turns the tables and reports his nemesis to the police for harassment. As he meets up with a mystery woman in a swanky hotel, more than likely bankrolled by Yasmeen, Geoff has got the upper hand yet again.

Leanne gets false hope for Oliver

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) tells Leanne his search for a specialist willing to fight for their dying son Oliver has proved fruitless. But the parents get a glimmer of hope when the little boy appears to respond to the sound of a slamming door in hospital, proving he can still hear…

Unfortunately, doctors gently explain it’s no more than an involuntary reflex and doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the breakthrough they’ve all been praying for. Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) pressures Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) to persuade Leanne it’s time to let Oliver go, but Nick doesn’t want his partner to think he’s giving up and vows to support her crusade to convince the medics all is not lost. Which would be great if he actually meant it deep down…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) gleefully stirs up the simmering love triangle between mum Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver), lodger Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) and undertaker George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley). Inviting himself along to the trio’s cosy dinner at Speed Daal, mischievous Todd takes George to task believing he’s using Mary to get to his mother. Is he onto something?

Having let her guard down and her emotions in, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) feels humiliated when old flame Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley) lets her down gently and says they should end their reignited romance. Later hearing from Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) she saw Arthur at the hospital, worried Evelyn confronts her fella over what he’s hiding. How will she handle the upsetting truth?

