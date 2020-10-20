Johnny and Craig’s lives in danger in Coronation Street armed robbery

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) has been on edge with the arrival of a face from his past in Coronation Street, Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) who knows the dodgy things Johnny got up to in the past as a getaway driver.

With his secret constantly on the verge of coming out, with him doing all he can to keep it from Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews), it becomes clear that he was right to be concerned as Scott proves to be every bit as dangerous as he expected him to be.

Upcoming scenes will show that Scott will take the robbery at the bistro further than Johnny expected when he arms himself with a gun for the job. This causes Johnny to try and back out, but Scott tries to force him into the car, triggering an MS attack and refusing to give him the meds.

After knocking Johnny out, Scott goes through with the plan solo and bursts into The Bistro while a poker game is in full swing. With a mask on and his gun pointed directly at Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), he demands that everyone hand over their money or he will kill her.

However, Johnny is able to get back on his feet and calls the police to alert them as to what is happening. This leads to Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) putting his life on the line for Fay by entering the scene without back-up – trying to attack Scott with a chair but being badly injured himself.

Scott does not hesitate in trying to flee the scene, but will he get away with his crime, and will Johnny and Craig pull through after what he has done to them?

It was recently revealed that the soap will be celebrating its 60th-anniversary in style in December. ITV has announced that special programmes will be airing to mark the occasion, while an anniversary book is also due to be released.

As for storylines, expect some huge ones with significant long-running storylines reaching a conclusion – the end of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) and his stint of abuse looking to be one of the biggest.

