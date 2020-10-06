Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

It has been a strange year for Coronation Street, well for every soap and every single one of us really. Plans have been scuppered and things we were due to see have been changed as a result.

Advertisement

Because of this, cast lists for the soaps have remained more stable than they perhaps otherwise would have done so far in 2020, with the priority on getting the shows back, running, and on the air again.

But now they are up and running at full-time capacity again, we expect to see these cast change lists start to fill up again as we move into 2021.

But there are still changes afoot on the cobbles this year and we have all we know so far listed for you below. Do keep checking back as we will continually update this page as more news comes to light.

Leaving

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Although not strictly a regular character, viewers are seeing less of the lawyer on the cobbles at the moment following Gallacher’s casting in Casualty as copper Ffion Morgan, wife to paramedic Jan Jenning. The former star of Doctors and The Office has been a recurring presence in Corrie since 2018, and had flings with both Sophie Webster and Tracy Barlow. Her Casualty duties don’t necessarily mean the end of Paula, who ranks as one of the semi-regulars that come and go as and when storylines dictate, her recent cameo at Yasmeen Metcalfe’s plea hearing being a prime example.

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

For a while, we thought that we would never see her again after we found out that Liz has already left Coronation Street. Due to the COVID lockdown, Callard’s final scenes were scrapped and Liz has now left the show without an on-screen goodbye. The character was set for an explosive exit this summer but the pandemic-induced shutdown meant actress Beverley Callard’s final scenes were delayed, and with the star unavailable now that the soap is filming again, her exit has already occurred off-screen and fans won’t be seeing the character again. It has since been reported, however, that both Callard and the show’s producers are keen to get her back again when she is available- so we should be able to at least get some closure for Liz.

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew)

The evil Geoff who has been making Yasmeen’s life a living hell for some time now will be exiting the show later in 2020, as confirmed by show boss Iain Mcleod earlier this year- although give the delay in filming it is possible that may be shifted back slightly. With it being confirmed that there will be no redemption for Geoff, we can either expect him to leave in a police car or a body bag. Only time will tell but we cannot wait to see Yasmeen vindicated and free of him for good.

Returning

Cast members over 70

When Corrie resumed filming after lockdown in early June 2020, the show announced no cast or crew members over the age of 70 would be back on set until it was deemed safe to do so. Working within government guidelines to protect the vulnerable age group means we have not seen the likes of Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts, Rita Tanner, Evelyn Plummer, Norris Cole or Roy Cropper for a little while, but recent reports indicate they should be back to work shortly- so fingers crossed we do not have too long to wait until we see the golden residents of the cobbles again.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet. Screen mum Sally Dynevor recently said she hoped Soph would be back for her alter ego’s upcoming wedding to Tim Metcalfe, and also has her fingers crossed big sister Rosie could return too…

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce)

ITV

Todd Grimshaw is returning to Weatherfield after almost three years away, with the character now played by Coronation Street newcomer Gareth Pierce. Pierce will make his debut in the soap this Autumn, taking over the part previously played by Bruno Langley, who held the role for 16 years until his departure in 2017.

His return storyline is already well underway with several characters concerned about his welfare- leading them to have him officially reported as a missing person. But what has Todd been doing all this time? We should not have long left now until we find out.

Rumours

Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan)

This may be wishful thinking on the part of Flanagan herself (and us if we are honest) but she has been quite vocal about her desire to return to the ITV soap- for the 60th-anniversary and beyond.

Whilst Flanagan being pregnant would rule out a full-time comeback at the moment, could it be that show bosses will be able to get her back for the celebration episodes- even if it is just fleetingly? Rosie is currently based in Japan, living it up as a game show host and we would love to see how that star turn has changed her. Even if she is not back soon, we would be surprised if a Rosie return was not on the cards in the future.

Wondering about the other soaps? Read more of our cast guides

Advertisement