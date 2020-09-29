Where is Gary Windass on Coronation Street?

It has been quite some time since we last saw Gary and Maria Windass (Mikey North and Samia Longchambon) in Coronation Street and many viewers have been wondering where the pair are.

Given how much has been happening on the cobbles lately, it is easy to forget where certain characters are, especially someone like Gary who was right in the thick of it when we last saw him.

Viewers will recall that not only did he marry Maria just after declaring his love for old flame Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien), but Sarah also learned his dark secret – that he killed Rick Neelan and left his body buried in the woods. To say life has not been simple for Gary for some time now would be quite the understatement! But where have Gary and Maria been?

What happened to Gary Windass?

The answer is a simple one, they are on their honeymoon. It is understandable if you have forgotten as the pair have been celebrating their nuptials for some time now and they aren’t due back on screen for another couple of weeks. Although given the state of things with COVID at the moment, they were lucky to have been able to get away at all.

The long trip could be good for the pair though with Gary very much torn between his feelings for Maria and Sarah. Hopefully spending so much time together, with just the two of them, will make him realise that Maria is the one for him – she certainly deserves some happiness after how rocky her love-life has always been.

Of course, this is Coronation Street so that is probably just wishful thinking on our part as secrets don’t tend to stay hidden for long and given that Sarah, and to an extent, Adam (Sam Robertson) know what Gary did, surely it is only a matter of time before Maria finds out too.

And if she found that out, as well as him telling Sarah he loved her on their wedding day, which David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) is also aware of, well we can’t see this couple staying happily married for long.

