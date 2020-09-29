6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd returns and Geoff ruins Tim and Sally’s wedding

The prodigal son returns in Coronation Street this week, as Todd Grimshaw reappears three years after off-screen controversy saw actor Bruno Langley’s contract terminated. The role has been recast with Gareth Pierce now playing toxic Todd, who brings a whole load of trouble back to the cobbles.

Elsewhere villainous Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) plots to ruin his own son’s wedding, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) finds out Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) has been hiding a secret love child.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 5th – 9th October 2020.

Todd is back – with a new face

If you’ve been missing your Grimshaw fix then fear not, two members of the family return this week – Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver), back from Thailand with a tan, and Todd, back from three years on the run with a different head.

Brought up to speed by Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) over worrying recent developments in Todd’s missing persons case, Eileen fears her son could’ve been bumped off by the scary gangsters he’s become embroiled with. Then she finds a scrawled note pushed under the door from Todd asking to meet him, alone, at a derelict warehouse – as PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) tells her a body matching her youngest’s description has been found… Sneaking off to the warehouse rendezvous (and putting aside the fact it’s a new actor) Eileen demands answers from Todd about the trouble he’s in. All eyes will be on Pierce, but early word on the recast is positive.

Police arrive at Sally and Tim’s wedding

A nation cheered when the scales finally fell from the eyes of trusting Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and he turned on his evil dad, Geoff. Ready for their secret low-key second wedding, (remember the whole ‘married in Vegas’ debacle? You’re forgiven if you don’t) Tim and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) try to keep Geoff in the dark about it, but the abusive bully overhears them discussing the plans.

Praying he’s convinced his dad to stay away and not ruin the ceremony, Tim confides in Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) his fears about his dastardly dad turning up and causing trouble. Abi comes up with a novel way to keep the father of the groom occupied while the nuptials are happening off screen (still no location filming allowed, have you noticed?). When the Metcalfes get home legally spliced, they’re greeted by the police at the reception – what has Geoff done to try and destroy the big day?

Leanne meets Nick’s secret son

Nick Tilsley confides in mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) he has just learned he has a nine-year-old son with ex Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac), but can’t bring himself to tell Leanne Battersby as Oliver’s condition deteriorates. What should he do? If you’re seeking life advice from Gail, things must be bad.

Gail pushes Nick to be honest with Lee, so he summons the courage and confesses all. Obviously there’s no easy way of telling your partner you’ve got a secret love child with an unstable old flame, but delivering the news while fragile Leanne weeps at the bedside of her dying toddler isn’t exactly perfect timing. When Natasha brings Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to meet fuming Leanne, will everyone be playing happy blended families? What do you think?

Leanne and Steve fight for Oliver’s life in court

Leanne’s heartbreak as hopes for Oliver fade becomes all the more palpable when doctors insist a second opinion would be a waste of time and money. Determined to fight for their suffering son, Leanne and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) form an action plan to raise money for a court case so they can legally fight for their little boy to receive treatment.

Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) issues tough love, refusing to sell the family businesses for a cause that is sadly futile. Someone had to say it, but it’s not what Leanne or Steve want to hear as they cling to what could be their kid’s last chance. Against their loved ones’ advice, Oliver’s desperate parents push on and prepare for their first court hearing…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Now the tide has turned and the community, nay the world, has seen Geoff’s true colours, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) is hopeful her grandma Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) will soon be out of prison. However, the possibility her upcoming trial has more chance of going in the abused wife’s favour isn’t greeted with the enthusiasm Alya had hoped for, and she’s stunned when scared Yasmeen explains she feels safer behind bars away from Geoff – and she doesn’t want to get out…

Johnny Connor’s (Richard Hawley) horrible history with Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) leads him to the point the finger when there’s a robbery at the corner shop. Spotting his frenemy handing over a load of cash to Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) for Oliver’s charity appeal, Johnny reckons he has Scott bang to rights – until Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) announces the cops have collared the culprit. Turns out slippery Scott was telling the truth. Don’t anger him, Johnny, he could ruin your life if he revealed the truth about your shared murky past.

