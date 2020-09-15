6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Daniel goes too far with Nicky?

Next week’s visit to Coronation Street sees Daniel fail to stick to his word of just wanting friendship with Nicky.

And the quest to raise funds for young Oliver continues.

Here are your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 21st and Friday 25th September 2020.

Daniel tries to help Nicky

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has assured Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart Simpson) that he only wants friendship from her and the pair have begun to see each other in a purely platonic way – although it is clear that Daniel has not been as honest about what he wants from her as he claims.

This week he makes it his mission to help her clear her debts and to get out of the sex worker business but while the two are getting along, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) is stunned when he learns that they have slept together. He makes his feelings known but Daniel sticks to his guns and tells him that he has no plans to put any distance between them. Hie resolve is strengthened even more when Nicky is involved in an incident that leaves her in hospital and despite her reluctance to start anything with him or be his pet project, he plans to do all he can to help her clear her debts. And he soon comes across some money that he takes which leads to problems for another resident of the cobbles…

Abi’s dangerous path continues

Ever since her accident at the garage that caused her to miss the chance to say goodbye to the twins before they left for Australia, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) has been struggling and the incident caused some old demons to haunt her again, such as drinking and stealing morphine from the hospital.

Her problems are only set to get worse and they soon cause more trouble for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) who has been trying to help her get back on the right path. This week, with her relationship with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) on the rocks, she stuns Peter by making a move on him and he knows the issues that could cause as Carla Connor (Alison King) has already warned him about getting too close. The situation is made worse when Debbie (Sue Devaney) notices something is not right and threatens to alert Carla to her suspicions and while she initially opts to say nothing, she soon tells Kevin that she is adamant an affair is underway, leading to a furious Kevin heading off to confront them. But will things turn violent?

Leanne and Steve need money for Oliver

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) have been given a devastating update on Oliver’s condition and now, with the young boy only breathing due to being on life support, they have all their hopes pinned on getting him to a hospital in Germany for further treatment – but it comes at a very steep cost.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) surprises her by offering to sell his share in Underworld to help pay for the treatment, but she remains unaware that he has a secret that he is keeping that could add to her problems. Meanwhile, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) urges Steve to consider selling his shares in Streetcars and the florist to match the gesture that Nick has planned. But will he be able to go through with selling his businesses, and is the German hospital really the salvation that Oliver’s parents hope it will be?

Concern grows for Todd

The mystery over the whereabouts of the missing Todd Grimshaw (soon to be played by Gareth Pierce) has been troubling several residents of Coronation Street for some time now and this week, the search intensifies when they learn that he has been missing from where he was supposed to be for several weeks.

Realising that the situation is more serious than they imagined, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) decides it is time that the search went public and he reaches out the local newspaper to see if they can help find out what happened. He and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) remain optimistic but both know that the chances of Todd being found alive and well are getting slighter the more that time goes on. But with Eileen (Sue Cleaver) unaware of the latest worries surrounding her absent son, how will she feel if the first she hears about it is in the local paper?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

After a run-in with Daniel, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) has no idea that he is the one who stole his envelope full of cash and instead he puts the blame squarely at Alya Nazir’s (Sair Khan) feet. Having a go at her in the street for all to see, will Daniel be compelled to come forward and reveal the truth, or will he allow Alya to take the blame?

The next big feud on Coronation Street looks to have been started by a flower of all things. Disagreeing on the name of a flower, Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) argue and things get so out of hand that they end up barring one another from their respective shops. Will the pair make amends and, perhaps more importantly, what is the actual name of this troublesome flower?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.