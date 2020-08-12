Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon reveals challenges of filming a socially distanced wedding

Accessibility Links

Maria and Gary are set to tie the knight, but will the big day go according to plan?

maria coronation street

There are soon to be wedding bells heard in Coronation Street as Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) are set to tie the knot.

But this is no ordinary wedding – not only is there a killer secret Gary is hiding from his bride to be, but the ceremony itself had to be filmed under social distancing conditions.

Longchambon spoke to RadioTmes.com and other press about the big day and how it differs from her previous on-screen nuptials.

“This is Maria’s second wedding,” she explained. “This wedding is a lot more subdued, in the Bistro, with not many people there.”

Longchambon went on to explain that filming such romantic scenes proved to be an interesting experience for her and co-star North when it came time to act them out. “It’s unique filming a wedding under social distancing and not something I thought I’d be doing. Hopefully, it’s filmed cleverly and looks like we aren’t socially distanced. That is tricky making us look closer together.

“Putting the ring on is a clever camera angle. You see me with the ring, then they just do a cutaway to someone else and back to him putting it on.”

coronation-street-gary-maria

As for the dress, Samia got to be the one to help choose it. “I didn’t want anything too big and flashy as it is an intimate ceremony. It’s white, simple, and summery, Boho-chic, completely different to her first dress- it was comfy to wear. I spoke to our costume designer and said it shouldn’t be too extravagant. Then Alex narrowed the choices down and I got fitted just before lockdown.”

But considering this marriage seems doomed to fail when Gary’s killing of Rick Neelan eventually comes to light, would Samia have any advice for Maria when it comes to who she chooses to start relationships with? “I’d give her advice to stay away from men. Especially those who live on Corrie. There aren’t many Maria hasn’t been with!”

As for whether Maria ever could find happiness, Samia is unsure saying: “I don’t know. Her friendships bring her happiness. I don’t think it ever lies with a man.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

