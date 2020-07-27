Coronation Street confirms Elaine is Tim’s mum in new Geoff twist

A huge secret about evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and his shady past has been revealed in Coronation Street, confirming old flame Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is the long-lost mother of Geoff’s son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) – who thinks his mum was a woman called Tessa who died years ago.

Advertisement

Elaine told Geoff’s incarcerated wife Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) during a prison visit how she suffered suffered similar abuse from her ex many years ago, but the full extent of how she fits into the Metcalfes’ past was confirmed on Monday 27th July during an emotional conversation with Alya Nazir as she begged her to testify in her grandmother’s attempted murder trial.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Opening up about how Geoff ruined her life with a chilling – and sadly familiar – campaign of psychological manipulation and coercive bullying, Elaine confessed she was in fact Philippa, the first Mrs Metcalfe. She changed her name when she escaped her former husband’s clutches almost 50 years ago and was forced to leave her baby son behind – the baby who she had previously spied across the street all grown up with his father.

A shocked Alya realised the baby Elaine was talking about was actually Tim, who has spent his entire life believing Geoff’s second wife, the late Tessa, was his mum.

Rushing off and refusing to relive her traumatic past as one of Geoff’s victims, upset Elaine left Alya feeling she had lost her gran’s last hope of freedom.

However, later this week Elaine changes her mind and agrees to help Yasmeen by giving evidence against Geoff, only to get cold feet again as she considers withdrawing her offer for fear of reprisals from her evil ex.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Bartholomew acknowledged the Metcalfe family backstory would be explored, teasing: “Geoff has lied to Tim for years about the relationship with his mother, Geoff’s first wife. I believe we’ll exploring things between Geoff and Tim a little deeper, and learning more about their past could be key to how the storyline develops.”

Since TV legend Wilcox was cast as Elaine, Corrie has teased her arrival would turn the coercive control storyline on its head as the skeletons from Geoff’s closet came tumbling out. Will Tim discover the shocking news about his dad’s lies, and if so how can wily Geoff talk his way out of this one to keep his son on side?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.