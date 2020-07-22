Yasmeen finally turns on abuser Geoff in Coronation Street outburst

After months of psychological abuse, Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has finally seen the toxic true colours of husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and delivered a verbal tirade over the phone from prison berating him for how he treated her and insisting she would rather be found guilty of trying to murder him than be his wife again.

Coronation Street fans no doubt cheered as Yas acknowledged she had been a victim of a coercive control campaign that drove her to attack Geoff, believing her life was in danger.

After speaking with her husband’s ex Elaine Jones, who visited the prison to discuss her shared similar experience at Geoff’s cruel hand, and reading up on coercion and self-esteem then discussing with sympathetic cellmate Lucie Fernsby, Yas called her hubby from the contraband phone.

Cocky Geoff, having changed his tune by publicly ‘forgiving’ his wife for her actions and agreeing to take her back and seek professional help for his issues, was stunned as Yasmeen stood up for herself and exploded about how much he repulsed her.

Revealing all about Elaine’s surprise visit, which confirms he has previous form of abuse and manipulation, Yas left Geoff reeling as she said she now knew the truth of what he’d done to her, and that a prison sentence would be preferable to coming home to be with him.

Later this week, the stress of the situation takes its toll and Yasmeen suffers a heart attack which delays her trial. Alya Nazir spies a lifeline for her incarcerated grandma and begs Elaine to stand by Yas and agree to testify when the case eventually reaches court.

However, Elaine is worried about raking up the past with her poisonous partner and Alya fears her star witness will get scared and skip town.

Corrie has hinted there are some twists in the tale with regards to Elaine and Geoff’s backstory that could turn the gripping storyline on its head – what could they be? And will it be good or bad news for Yasmeen’s plight?

