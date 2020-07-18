6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Yasmeen gets a shock visit from Geoff’s old flame as Gary loses control of his deadly secret

This weeks visit to Coronation Street shows Yasmeen get a visit from someone who could change the game with Geoff, while her health takes a turn for the worst.

Advertisement

And Rick’s body is closer to being discovered than ever.

Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between 21st – 25th July 2020.

Yasmeen makes a decision

While Yasmeen is languishing behind bars following her attack on Geoff, one that occurred in a moment of rage after all the abuse he had been putting her through, she gets a visitor this week and this new face could be the turning point needed to finally bring Geoff down. What does the mysterious Elaine (Paul Wilcox) have to tell Yasmeen, and could it really be the beginning of Geoff’s downfall? As for Geoff, he uses his hospital radio gig to further boost his image as a nice guy when he uses his platform to not only talk about Yasmeen but to make it clear that he has forgiven her for what she did to him. Later, he gets a phone call from Yasmeen and he feels victorious when she tells him that she does want to give things another go between them. But while Geoff takes this as a win and a sign that he still has control over her, could Yasmeen be finally playing her own games with him?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The net closes in on Gary

Of all the people to put the killer secret that Gary Windass (Mikey North) has been hiding at risk, few would have suspected Brian Packham (Peter Gunn). But he inadvertently gets one step closer to the truth this week and it’s all because of some old Roman coins. Hearing that some have been discovered in Beacon woods, the same woods that now store the body of Rick Neelan, he plans to head out with his metal detector and do some digging. Hearing this, of course, sets off alarm bells for Gary and he quickly sets about trying to convince the shopkeeper not to go. Later though, Brian spots Gary driving off with a shovel and, thinking he has been played, heads off after him with Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove). Meanwhile, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) connects the dots when he ties the money Laura (Kel Allen) has been sent back to Gary. He and Imran soon find themselves left to ponder whether Rick could actually be dead. Adam also has some explaining of his own to do when Sarah (Tina O’Brien) catches him flirting with Laura. Will he tell her the real reason why?

Daniel continues to see Nicky

Daniel Osbourne has met what he feels is a kindred spirit in Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson). She is someone that he feels relaxed around and comfortable talking to about all that has happened to him surrounding the death of his wife. But with Nicky being a sex worker, he is having to pay for her time and viewers have been wondering how he continues to afford the pricey chats. Daniel shows no signs of ending things with Nicky this week as he once again heads off to see her, but begins to raise some suspicions in the process. Asking Adam for an advance on his pay, he notices Daniel carrying around Sinead’s clothes. While Daniel says he just likes to have something of hers close by, could there be more to it than he is letting on? As the pair meet, Nicky makes it clear that they could do a lot more than just chat, but Daniel insists talking is all he wants. Is he becoming too dependent on spending time with Nicky?

Horror on the day of Yasmeen’s trial

After months (thanks to the reduction of Coronation Street episodes) of build-up, the big day is here for Yasmeen as her trial is set to begin – only things are about to take a dramatic turn before she can even set foot back in the courtroom. Telling Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) that someone has come forward to say they too were abused by Geoff, he tells her that he will do all he can to track the woman down. Only before he can get started, the pressure gets to Yasmeen and she ends up collapsing on the floor of what seems to be a heart attack. As she is rushed to the hospital, word filters back to the cobbles about what has happened. But there is something else occurring on the street as Elaine shows up and is spotted keeping a close eye on Geoff and Tim (Joe Duttine) as they get ready for court. What does Elaine have planned, and will Yasmeen be OK?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Friction remains between Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and his mother, Abi (Sally Carman) following her decision to move in with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell). Convinced she is moving on with a new family too soon, will he learn to put her happiness first or will he risk leaving this relationship damaged forever?

We get our first visit to a socially distanced Weatherfield at the end of the week. Look out for the first full episode filmed post lockdown that will not only show us all the new COVID guidelines the residents will be following but we will also see that Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) has had her hands full at the hospital helping to deal with the pandemic.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.