6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Heartbreak for Steve and Leanne as Toyah makes a decison

Bad news dominates Weatherfield as this week’s visit to Coronation Street gives a devastating update on the condition of Oliver that causes Toyah to rethink plans of her own.

Advertisement

And Chesney steps up to help out struggling Gemma.

Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 29th June and Friday 3rd July June.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

More heartache over Oliver

Young Oliver is diagnosed as having an incurable form of mitochondrial disease this week, confirming the worst fears that his parents, Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald (Jane Danson and Simon Gregson) had. While it should be a time for the family to come together, Leanne makes that difficult as her stubborn nature causes problems for those close to her. Convinced she knows what is best for her son, she demands a second opinion and begins shutting everyone else out while she cares for him. Leanne also alienates Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) who is quick to move out when he hears her say that she will have nothing in the world without Oliver. Later, when she tries to apologise to Simon but he still insists he is moving out, she allows Oliver to stay with Steve for the night. Will Leanne realise that she needs the support of her family now more than ever?

Toyah makes a hard decision

In the wake of all that is happening with Oliver, Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) are given pause for thought for their plans to become foster parents when Toyah grows concerned that them becoming parents right now could be hard for Leanne to deal with. Imran is unsure she is doing the right thing and, despite understanding where she is coming from, urges her to really think about what she is doing before making a firm decision. But as the week goes on and Toyah’s concerns for her sister grow, she becomes more convinced that the timing is all wrong and the two meet with their foster agent to let her know that they will have to put the plans on hold. But with Imran still thinking that they are doing the wrong thing, will he stay quiet? Or could this lead to friction between him and Toyah?

Chesney ups his game with Gemma

Now that Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is on the road to recovery following her postnatal depression, her attention turns to her relationship with Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and she tells him that she feels the two are not communicating as well as they could. Taking this to heart, Chesney decides to find a babysitter for the quads so he can take her out for the evening and make her feel special. But some crossed wires after a chat with Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) leads to the couple intruding on a romantic evening between her and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) when he prepares a steak dinner for her and is shocked to see Chesney and Gemma show up to join them. The disappointed pair soon realise the mistake and make plans to head home but, taking pity on them, Tyrone asks them to stay – will the four manage to have a nice evening?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Roy Cropper (David Nielson) proves to be the third wheel this week when his love of trains, in particular, the Carlisle to Settle line, ends up disrupting Evelyn Plummer’s (Maureen Lipman) plans for her and Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley). It turns out that Arthur loves trains too and the two men make plans to discuss them in more detail, much to the dismay of Evelyn. Will Roy realise he’s derailing her plans and allow her to get them back on track?

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) makes it clear to Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) this week that she doesn’t want to go out with him again. Feeling guilty for sneaking about behind Emma Brooker’s (Alexandra Mardell) back, especially in light of that is happening with Oliver, she hopes that will be the end of it. But will Seb respect her choice and stay away?

Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) returns this week and it doesn’t take long for her to learn the news about baby Oliver. Heartbroken, the diagnosis causes her to reflect on her own son, Tom. She also reveals that Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is still in France and has no plans to return.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.