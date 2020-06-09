Coronation Street: Geoff Metcalfe’s true colours revealed as he takes aim at Sally

With Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) currently in jail for attacking Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), the evil abuser has been doing all he can to paint himself as the innocent victim on Coronation Street.

But now Sally (Sally Dynevor) is suspicious of him, could she be in danger?

Following the revelations about Geoff and his escorts and some words of truth from Alya (Sair Khan), Sally has found that her faith in her father-in-law is waning.

It doesn’t take long before she is convinced Geoff isn’t the man she once thought he was.

Upcoming scenes will show that she stands firm in her choice that Geoff not live under her roof, something that causes tension between her and Tim (Joe Duttine). Tim does stand by her decision, albeit reluctantly, and Geoff is dismayed to have to relocate back to Number 6.

Geoff, of course, does not take well to people taking a stand against him and whilst he doesn’t rush to confront Sally, it isn’t long before the two come face-to-face and engage in a tense conversation. Finding her at work, he tries to manipulate her by saying her actions are upsetting Tim and adding stress, but will he only end up making Sally doubt him more?

There is also worry that Sally could be in danger from Geoff as he is known for his nasty streak that he has tried to keep from his family. But with him being backed further into a corner, and Yasmeen’s shock court scenes, could we be about to see his animosity toward Sally turn violent?

Geoff does have at least one ally though as Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) announces her plan to stand by him and move across the street to make a stand.

Meanwhile, actress Sally Dynevor, has spoken about her hopes for the future with the actress stating that she wants Rosie and Sophie to return for a potential remarriage to Tim. Both Helen Flanagan and Brooke Vincent are on a break from the show for maternity leave.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.