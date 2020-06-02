Hollyoaks actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson joins Coronation Street

There is a new face on the way to Coronation Street, but it is one that fans of Hollyoaks will recognise as it has been confirmed that Kimberly Hart-Simpson is joining the soap. But who will she be playing?

Hart-Simpson played the role of Beverly on the Channel 4 soap and is now switching to the ITV counterpart.

The actress confirmed the news herself on Instagram, commenting on a post shared by her agent announcing the news – and she seems quite excited to get going.

As for who she is playing, a Coronation Street spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com she will be playing a character named Nicky.

Stay tuned to find out more about her character in the coming weeks…

Hart-Simpson will be joining the soap, that is celebrating its 60th-anniversary this year, at a strange time as filming resumes following the COVID-19 enforced production shutdown that took all UK soaps out of action back in March.

The soap has recently announced a return to filming next Tuesday 7th June and it will be the first new scenes filmed since March 23rd when lockdown began. But there will be changes with cast members over the age of 70, and those with underlying health conditions, not being amongst those returning to work. So expect some notable characters to be missing when the episodes make it to air.

There was more good news as it was confirmed that the soap will not be taken off air due to a lack of new episodes as previously feared. Instead, Coronation Street will remain at three episodes a week for the time being with an eye to go back to its regular six instalments at some point in the future.

