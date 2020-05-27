Will Shona and David get back together? “It’s their biggest challenge yet,” says Coronation Street’s Julia Goulding

Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) is about to return to her family home in Coronation Street for the first time in months, but don’t expect her memory to come flooding back making her fall into the arms of husband David Platt – as Goulding warns, the character’s recovery and reigniting of her romance will be a long road.

“They are strangers to each other,” reveals the actress, who’s temporary absence from the soap was due to her real-life maternity leave. “David is looking at his wife physically but not looking at who she is now, and she is not looking back with the same eyes. This is probably their toughest challenge yet.”

Viewers saw sympathetic Sarah Barlow persuade her sister-in-law, who suffered memory loss after lapsing into a coma following a shooting in December, to visit the Platt home hoping it triggers something – currently, Shona has no recollection of being married to David or living on the cobbles and appears to have lost around a decade of memories.

“Shona can see how upset Sarah is about the irresponsible way David is behaving without Shona,” continues Goulding. “So Shona agrees to go back to No.6 to see if it jogs anything.”

There’s one condition – David is not present. “It’s difficult because he is a stranger. She’s been told they were married but has no emotional connection towards him and is therefore quite cold. I don’t think she dislikes him, she’s just indifferent.”

In Friday’s episode there’s a glimmer of hope as confused Shona instinctively remembers something about the Platts’ kitchen layout, but Goulding warns fans not to get ahead of themselves.

“She knows where the tea bags are kept, but a lot of people keep their tea bags above the kettle – I do myself at home! So there is a glimmer of hope but the reality is it might be a coincidence. I wouldn’t get too excited just yet…”

The vexing visit proves too taxing for Shona and she sneaks out the back door and disappears. Next week she is taken in by former boss Roy Cropper, and despite not remembering him seems drawn to his innate kindness. Moving back to the street, but as Roy’s lodger and not living with her husband, could be the first small steps to a full recovery, as Goulding muses.

“It’s really odd because the character is completely unrecognisable because of the amnesia. Now if Shona and David have a cheeky change, we have to be cold around each other.

“It would be boring if their relationship was always the same so I love it when they argue. I do adore it when they are joking and having fun though, adding those layers on and that lovely colour to a relationship is what Corrie aims for with their couples.”

