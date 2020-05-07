Coronation Street’s David Platt on the road of self-destruction as he provokes drug dealers

It’s been a challenging time for David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and the Coronation Street favourite has developed a dangerous new thirst for danger following a mugging attempt he was the victim of a few weeks back.

Advertisement

David enjoyed the thrill of escaping it a little too much, despite him only getting away by the skin of his teeth from a situation that could have had an ugly result. Upcoming scenes will show that he deliberately puts himself in harm’s way, actively looking for trouble, and this may be one step too far for him.

Keeping his whereabouts a secret, David heads out and goes straight to a notoriously rough estate and it doesn’t take long for him to target a group to mess with. Spotting a group of drug dealers in a car, he makes his way towards them and they are instantly on guard as he approaches.

Climbing onto the bonnet, David gets great satisfaction from taunting the gang as they look on in disbelief at what he is doing. But is an outnumbered David going to live to regret his decision, or more importantly will he survive it at all?

With his life continuing to fall apart after his estranged wife, Shona, asked for a divorce, even if David does get out of this one unscathed, it’s only a matter of time before his luck runs out. Will his family get wind of his state of mind in time to help him?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s already been a dramatic couple of weeks in Weatherfield as it is with the latest episodes showing Yasmeen’s arrest and revealing Geoff’s fate following her attack on him after his abuse got too much for her. She will soon find support from a returning Alya who is determined to help clear her name.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.