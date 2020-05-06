Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street and Emmerdale signing returns to ITV tonight during Deaf Awareness Week

Coronation Street and Emmerdale signing returns to ITV tonight during Deaf Awareness Week

The service had to be put on hold due to safety concerns during the coronavirus crisis.

Coronation Street

Coronation Street and Emmerdale viewers will once again be able to view the signed episodes from tonight (6th May) after the sign language service was halted due to social distancing restrictions.

Advertisement

The rules had prohibited the use of the SignPost studio but the team have now devised a new way of working which allows signing to be applied to the ITV soaps while adhering to the distancing guidelines.

The team behind the signing service on ITV trialled the new procedure before beginning filming again last week.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale viewers will see the service return from tonight.

In a statement, Kenny Toal, Director of ITV SignPost said: “Finding a way to restore signing to our Soaps for viewers in lockdown was a big priority for us and I’m immensely proud of the team who have been innovative, creative and determined in equal measure in order to pull this off.”

The news comes during Deaf Awareness Week.

SignPost has also announced it will be providing signing for the Oak National Academy, signing video content for Maths and English lessons.

The Government-backed online teaching source is supporting school children and parents tasked with homeschooling duties during the coronavirus lockdown, featuring lessons for Years 1-3.

Elsewhere, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod confirmed the soap will address the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he said show bosses had talked “a lot” about whether or not to include the pandemic in the upcoming storylines or whether “we would exist in a parallel universe where everything proceeded in a pre-pandemic fashion”.

“Ultimately, what I thought was, the Coronation Street that we love is the one that reflects modern Britain, albeit in a more heightened way sometimes,” he concluded.

“It just felt that if there were no coronavirus in Coronation Street, it would stop being a reflection of modern Britain and would instead be a parallel fantasy land.”

But MacLeod also promised fans the impact the coronavirus has on Weatherfield won’t “dominate” the storylines, in order for the soap to continue to provide escapism while also reflecting modern Britain.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. For more information about what’s on, visit our handy TV guide.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Coronation Street
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st April 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 10056 Friday 1st May 2020 Back at No.6, Geoff Metcalfe [IAN BARTHOLOMEW] viciously reveals that he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen Metcalfe [SHELLEY KING] snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues. Geoff slumps to the ground, what has Yasmeen done? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Corrie boss promises coronavirus storylines won't "dominate" ITV soap

coronation street Geoff Metcalfe yasmeen metcalfe

Coronation Street boss promises Geoff will be punished for Yasmeen abuse

emmerdale camping fire

Emmerdale: Arthur and Archie’s feud puts Dotty’s life in danger

will-emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Cain and Billy arrested? Plus, Andrea plays games