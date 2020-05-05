Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street reveals “huge” impact of Women’s Aid campaign on domestic abuse in lockdown

Coronation Street reveals “huge” impact of Women’s Aid campaign on domestic abuse in lockdown

Yasmeen and Geoff's story has seen calls to the charity increase

corrie geoff yasmeen

The coercive control storyline in Coronation Street is one of 2020’s most talked-about soap plots, and the plight of Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) enduring abuse from husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has brought the topic into even sharper focus during the UK lockdown.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, King described her involvement in the harrowing story as one of the most rewarding moments in a career spanning more than 40 years.

“Being part of this and the contribution it might make to peoples’ lives has honestly been wonderful,” she said. “Our partners at Women’s Aid, who Corrie have worked with throughout, say there has been a huge reaction. They have been overwhelmed with comments about how realistic it’s been, and the feedback from survivors who have been through this kind of abuse has been positive.

“The fact it has ended up going out during the lockdown makes it even more prescient. Someone said living with an abuser means you’re always walking on eggshells, but in lockdown it’s like walking on shards of glass.”

King, along with fellow cast mates Bartholomew, Sally Dynevor and Sair Khan, has taken part in a specially-produced short film for a Women’s Aid campaign. In the clip, the actors deliver an emotional message of support to victims of domestic violence during the current lockdown, and set out where and how they can access help.

In the first five days of the coronavirus lockdown, charity Refuge reported that calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline increased by 25 per cent, as those trapped with abusive partners found themselves with nowhere to turn.

coronation street Geoff Metcalfe yasmeen metcalfe

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod, in another RadioTimes.com exclusive, revealed the plot, that climaxed with fragile fragile Yasmeen lashing out at Geoff believing he was about to attack her, has been the subject of enormous scrutiny behind the scenes.

“It’s been refined month by month in conjunction with our charity and research partners, including Women’s Aid. We’ve known pretty much from the start the attack in Friday’s episode would be one of the major peaks.

“We’ve agonised over the advancement of how Geoff’s behaviour evolved. It has been discussed in more detail than other story I’ve worked on, just to make sure we get the nuance right.”

King continues: “The ultimate message that should be taken from the story is that you can’t do this alone – get help. Talk to someone about what you’re going through. There is help out there. that’s why the programme gives out information on phone lines and websites you can visit.

Advertisement

“Domestic abuse of every kind is indiscriminate: it doesn’t matter what community, religion or nation you belong to. That propensity for abuse is there and is usually fuelled by weakness or fear.”

If you or someone you know is at risk from domestic abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk. You can also email helpline@womensaid.org.uk.For emotional support, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

corrie geoff yasmeen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Yasmeen going to prison? Plus, Alya returns

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st April 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 10056 Friday 1st May 2020 Back at No.6, Geoff Metcalfe [IAN BARTHOLOMEW] viciously reveals that he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen Metcalfe [SHELLEY KING] snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues. Geoff slumps to the ground, what has Yasmeen done? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Coronation Street producer: “We wanted to unsettle the audience with Yasmeen’s attack on Geoff” – but did it go too far?

coronation street Geoff Metcalfe yasmeen metcalfe

Is Geoff dead? Coronation Street’s Shelley King reacts to Yasmeen’s guilt over attack

Coronation street yasmeen Metcalfe Geoff metcalfe

Coronation Street’s Geoff makes death threat after foiling Yasmeen’s escape