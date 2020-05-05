Coronation Street’s Alya fights for Yasmeen as she tries to take down Geoff

Friday night (1st May) gave us harrowing scenes in Coronation Street as after her abuse was stepped up and she found herself ridiculed in front of her friends and starved of food, Yasmeen attacked Geoff in a fleeting moment of rage and it looked as though the evil man wouldn’t pull through.

With poor Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) already having been subjected to so much misery, the last thing viewers wanted was to see things get even worse for her but that is exactly what is happening as she now faces prison for her actions – with lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) on hand to help her any way he can – although even he knows that things are not looking good for her.

Whilst Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) was shown last night (4th May) to have survived the wine bottle attack, he remains in a bad way and there is the risk that should he succumb to his injuries, Yasmeen could well be facing a trial for murder.

Grandaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) has made her way back to Weatherfield after going to Zeedan’s wedding and soon found out how bad the situation had become. She was all too aware of Geoff’s abusive nature and has been working to try and get her Gran away from him- something that Geoff was able to thwart at every turn.

Now that Yasmeen could be facing a lengthy stint behind bars, Alya springs into action and sets about doing all she can to make sure that people know what a horrible person Geoff really is. Her first port of call is Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor) and she lays it all on the line- how long Geoff has been acting this way and just how terrified Yasmeen is of him.

For Sally, hearing this about her father in law is a shock. Will she believe what Alya is saying and if so, how will she broach the subject with her husband, Tim? And will anyone else believe what Alya is saying as she continues to try and turn the tide of opinion on Geoff?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.