Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street’s Alya fights for Yasmeen as she tries to take down Geoff

Coronation Street’s Alya fights for Yasmeen as she tries to take down Geoff

But will anybody listen?

alya coronation street police

Friday night (1st May) gave us harrowing scenes in Coronation Street as after her abuse was stepped up and she found herself ridiculed in front of her friends and starved of food, Yasmeen attacked Geoff in a fleeting moment of rage and it looked as though the evil man wouldn’t pull through.

Advertisement

With poor Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) already having been subjected to so much misery, the last thing viewers wanted was to see things get even worse for her but that is exactly what is happening as she now faces prison for her actions – with lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) on hand to help her any way he can – although even he knows that things are not looking good for her.

Whilst Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) was shown last night (4th May) to have survived the wine bottle attack, he remains in a bad way and there is the risk that should he succumb to his injuries, Yasmeen could well be facing a trial for murder.

Grandaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) has made her way back to Weatherfield after going to Zeedan’s wedding and soon found out how bad the situation had become. She was all too aware of Geoff’s abusive nature and has been working to try and get her Gran away from him- something that Geoff was able to thwart at every turn.

Now that Yasmeen could be facing a lengthy stint behind bars, Alya springs into action and sets about doing all she can to make sure that people know what a horrible person Geoff really is. Her first port of call is Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor) and she lays it all on the line- how long Geoff has been acting this way and just how terrified Yasmeen is of him.

coronation street alya

For Sally, hearing this about her father in law is a shock. Will she believe what Alya is saying and if so, how will she broach the subject with her husband, Tim? And will anyone else believe what Alya is saying as she continues to try and turn the tide of opinion on Geoff?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

alya coronation street police
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Sarah Lancashire as Raquel in Coronation Street (ITV)

Classic Coronation Street, Emmerdale episodes to be released on ITV Hub

coronation street Geoff Metcalfe yasmeen metcalfe

Is Geoff dead? Coronation Street’s Shelley King reacts to Yasmeen’s guilt over attack

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st April 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 10056 Friday 1st May 2020 Back at No.6, Geoff Metcalfe [IAN BARTHOLOMEW] viciously reveals that he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen Metcalfe [SHELLEY KING] snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues. Geoff slumps to the ground, what has Yasmeen done? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Coronation Street producer: “We wanted to unsettle the audience with Yasmeen’s attack on Geoff” – but did it go too far?

12_09_CORO_IMRAN_ADAM_01

Imran is not a love rat, says Charlie de Melo despite Coronation Street lawyer juggling Leanne and Toyah (Spoilers)