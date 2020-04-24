Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street reveals return plot for Daniel Osbourne

Coronation Street reveals return plot for Daniel Osbourne

He's back on the cobbles next week

coronation street daniel osbourne

Rob Mallard’s leave of absence is over as Daniel makes his return to Coronation Street next week following his decision to take some time away from Weatherfield to attend a grief retreat – something that he claims was the best thing he could have done.

Advertisement

Viewers will remember that things hadn’t been great for Daniel for some time prior to his departure earlier in the year.

Back in October, he lost his wife, Sinead, and never really took the time to grieve her in a healthy way.

Instead, he soon found himself in another relationship, this time with Bethany Platt but, as expected, it was a romance that was never meant to be – kissing her whilst his wife was on her death bed is never a good way to start a new relationship.

His downward spiral continued when he proposed to Bethany, but chose to use Sinead’s ring to do it.

It’s no surprise that those closest to him realised that an intervention was needed and when a grief retreat was suggested, he ended up going.

When he returns, he meets with Ken who is overjoyed to see what appears to be a new man.

Far from the mess he was when he left, he seems to be back to normal and assures him that the retreat was definitely worthwhile.

coronation street daniel ken

In all, he is keen to stress what a positive experience it was. Could happier times be on the horizon for Daniel, or is he not as done grieving his late wife as he claims to be?

More drama on the street next week will see Yasmeen’s torment at the hands of Geoff escalating to a level where she lashes out, while Asha continues to deal with the fallout of her topless video making it onto the internet – a situation that Dev may have made worse.

Coronation Street is currently airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 7.30pm due to the episode count being reduced after production was halted.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

coronation street daniel osbourne
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

coronation street claudia ken

Coronation Street lines up exit for Claudia Colby as Rula Lenska ‘leaves soap’

quiz_01_0

General knowledge questions for your home pub quiz

corrie cast changes 2020

Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

coronation street yasmeen

Coronation Street star Shelley King on Yasmeen’s latest horror at Geoff’s hands