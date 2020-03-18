When will Coronation Street be on after dropping to three episodes a week?

Coronation Street has confirmed it is halving the amount of episodes showing in a week from Monday 30th March as a result of production changes made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Corrie has not yet followed EastEnders decision to suspend filming alongside showing less episodes, it has put in place a scaled-back production model with fewer cast and crew working and less location material being shot. The impact on how many episodes can be completed has led to the change in transmission pattern.

Currently the soap airs six instalments in half-hour double bills, usually 30 minutes apart, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Corrie will be showing no episodes on Friday 27th March as a result of a previously-planned schedule change, unrelated to the pandemic situation. The new schedule, which comes into force on Monday 30th March, will be as follows:

Mondays at 7.30pm on ITV

Wednesdays at 7.30pm on ITV

Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV

Emmerdale will also be cutting one episode a week and air Mondays-Fridays at 7pm from the same date.

In a statement, ITV said: “The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at the channel and to our audiences.

“Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the government and Public Health England, our production teams continue to film in Manchester and Leeds.

“This change of transmission pattern ensures we have great new episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.”

EastEnders has switched to two episodes a week with immediate effect, with episodes showing Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

All soap changes, on and off screen, are for the foreseeable future while the UK adapts to huge social changes in the face of the pandemic.

