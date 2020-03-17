Coronation Street’s Geoff and Yasmeen discuss hand washing advice amid coronavirus pandemic

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street contained a piece of hand-washing advice that might serve very useful in the current climate.

Advertisement

Geoff Metcalfe reminded his wife Yasmeen – who has been the victim of a long-running campaign of abuse perpetrated by him – of the importance of washing her hands after he had forced her to clean the bathroom.

And his particular piece of advice will sound familiar to anyone who’s been following the news, asking her: “You are singing happy birthday twice over in your head like I told you?”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Apparently the clip was part of a campaign to remind soap viewers of the importance of hand-washing amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ITV Studios creative director John Whiston told RadioTimes.com, “Because we script and shoot so far in advance we don’t generally reflect contemporary issues.

“However we are going to use the soaps to remind people of important public health issues such as the need to wash their hands. We’ll try and do more such messages going forward.”

Advertisement

And some fans took to Twitter to praise the comment, with one viewer claiming: “Geoff may be truly evil, but he was right about hand washing pre-corona” and another adding: “Love it that Corrie are taking hand washing seriously! Best thing Geoff’s said in a long time.”

Love it that Corrie are taking hand washing seriously! Best thing Geoff’s said in a long time! #Corrie#Geoff — Rǝkha (@rekh01) March 16, 2020

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.