Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com‘s handy rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Street cast. This page will be regularly updated as news breaks of cast shake-ups, so we’ll keep you updated on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to spice up Weatherfield in 2020.

Leaving

Ken Barlow (William Roache)

In Coronation Street’s huge 10,000th episode, trusty Ken Barlow decided he wanted to leave the street and head out to pastures new – well, the retirement home in Manchester. While he settles in to life with Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska), Corrie viewers will still get to see Our Ken from time to time as he finds new enemies and new new friendships.

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Although not strictly a regular character, viewers will be seeing less of the lawyer on the cobbles in the coming months following Gallacher’s casting in Casualty as copper Ffion Morgan, wife to paramedic Jan Jenning. The former star of Doctors and The Office has been a recurring presence in Corrie since 2018, and had flings with both Sophie Webster and Tracy Barlow. She’s already filming on the BBC medical drama, appearing from late spring, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Paula, who ranks as one of the semi-regulars that come and go as and when storylines dictate.

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Fallon announced in May that she was quitting and will leave in 2020 after five years in the role of Sarah Platt’s troubled daughter.

She won countless plaudits for her performance during Bethany’s hard-hitting abuse storyline, in which the vulnerable teen was groomed by sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis and forced into a sexual exploitation ring.

The actress confirmed in late January she had filmed her last scenes, and her exit storyline is set to revolves around her doomed romance with grieving widow Daniel Osbourne.

Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall)

Nasty nanny Jade revealed her true identity and secret agenda to a stunned Fiz and Tyrone – she is the secret daughter of serial killer John Stape and wants custody of half-sister Hope. Corrie have promised a high-octane ending for the sensational storyline, as Jade was always planned to have a finite stint on the street. Will she make amends with the Dobbs’ before she goes?

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

Stalwart Liz will be hanging up her leopard print leggings in 2020 following Callard’s decision to quit. The actress is keen to pursue other roles, including the touring production of new musical Thunder Girls which premiered at the Lowry Theatre in September 2019, which she took a brief break from the cobbles to star in. Liz departs on screen in late summer 2020, and ITV have confirmed while her exit will be explosive the door will be left open. The McDonald and Barlow clans are set to go to war after a shocking event rocks Weatherfield, leaving Liz with no choice but to leave town after a huge clash with son Steve…

Returning

Shona Platt (Julia Goulding)

Shona took a break while actress Goulding went on maternity leave, but there’s good news for fans of the Platt couple as they will be reunited soon. On 29th February, Coronation Street’s Twitter account shared a clip of her, saying she was officially back filming on set. But following on from her amnesia and subsequent shunning of her family, will her upcoming storylines be happy ones or not?

Rachael Elizabeth (previously played Abi Sharpe)

Liverpool-born Rachael Elizabeth previously appeared on Coronation Street between 2007 and 2008 when she was involved with Mel Morton’s storyline. She had an on/off relationship with bookie Dan Mason, and later helped Mel with her father, Jerry, and his alcohol woes. She was sent to Stretford and was never seen on the cobbles again.

However, Elizabeth will be back in “early March” according to The Sun, this time playing a different character related to Gemma Winter. The newspaper believes she will be someone who will clash with the mother of the quads.

Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden)

Hebden’s severe heart attack in 2017 forced an extended period of leave from the regular cast as he recuperated, but he’s been back as nosy Norris a few times since June 2019, when he returned to oversee the sale of his house to the Bailey family, and according to reports the beloved Mr Cole is set for another reappearance around March 2020.

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu)

Seb Franklin’s ex, who was caught up in 2019’s human trafficking storyline, rejoins the regular cast from mid-February. Viewers saw her briefly return a few months back to catch up with her estranged fella, who is now dating barmaid Emma Brooker. Will she be walking back into a love triangle?

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove)

Peripatetic parent Bernie took off when she realised her well-meaning attempts to bring paedophile Kel to justice had done more harm than good. Having jeopardised son Paul’s case against his childhood abuser, Bern got in a cab with her tail between her legs – but Corrie assure us it’s just a temporary break and the character will be back later this spring.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet – we’re all waiting to see what Soph will have to say about her girlfriend Paula’s one-night stand with Tracy Barlow!

Joining

Danny (Dylan Brady)

Cheeky chappy Danny arrived on the Cobbles mid-February 2020 and is an old pal of Ed Bailey’s. However, he’s also hiding a secret romance with Ed’s boy, James Bailey – who still hasn’t told his dad he’s gay.

Arthur (Paul Copley)

Familiar to TV audiences from roles in Downton Abbey, Last Tango in Halifax and Hornblower, Copley is reportedly joining the Street this spring as Arthur, a mystery man from Evelyn Plummer’s past. It’s not the first time on the cobbles for Copley, who played Ivor Priestley, fellow ex-husband of Norris Cole’s former wife Angela, for a few months back in 2007. Emmerdale fans will recognise him as Charity Dingle’s estranged dad Obadiah (pictured above), who she visited in 2018.

Des (John Henshaw)

Veteran actor Henshaw makes a guest appearance in Corrie’s 10,000 episode, airing on Friday 7th February, as a grumpy bus driver called Des who transports a gang of locals to sunny Blackpool to scatter former resident Dennis Tanner’s ashes. In a nod to the soap’s illustrious past, legends such as Dennis’s widow Rita Tanner and former friend Ken Barlow, along with long-servers Audrey Roberts and Gail Platt, gather for the day out, but there are big consequences for the future as one local decides it’s time to leave town… Henshaw is best known for roles in Early Doors, Born and Bred and The Royle Family.

