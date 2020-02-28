Is Daniel Osbourne leaving Coronation Street with Bethany Platt?

Bethany Platt’s exit from Coronation Street has been in the works since May 2019, when actress Lucy Fallon announced she was quitting the soap after five years in the role.

With the blonde bistro worker’s final appearance just days away, Corrie is teasing us she might not be leaving Weatherfield alone as Daniel Osbourne rashly announced on Friday 28th February he is taking baby boy Bertie and going to London with his girlfriend.

Unsurprisingly the news has not gone down well in Weatherfield, with bolshy Beth Sutherland leading the chorus of disapproval and accusing Bethany of erasing her late niece Sinead, Daniel’s wife who died from cancer four months ago, from history.

Concerned bride-to-be Sarah Platt also lamented her daughter’s decision, warning Bethany things were moving too fast and she was making a big mistake.

Daniel diving headfirst into a whirlwind romance with Bethany so soon after losing Sinead has tainted the couple’s courtship from the start, but the widowed dad seems determined to move on. However, there’s the distinct feeling he’s trying to convince himself he’s over his bereavement and that he’s still processing his grief…

Next week, Daniel struggles with his emotions as he undertakes his best man duties at Adam Barlow and Sarah Platt’s wedding, and by Wednesday 4th March even Bethany starts to doubt his decision to follow her to the capital where she’s about to start a magazine internship.

This pushes the intense academic to a booze binge and into impulsive action, resulting in him spontaneously proposing to a stunned Bethany.

Rather awkwardly, drunk Daniel calls her ‘Sinead’ by mistake, leaving Bethany devastated and with a big decision to make.

Corrie are not confirming if Daniel eventually does leave with Bethany despite all that, and even though there’s been no official word with regard to Mallard’s future on the show it doesn’t mean a surprise exit isn’t planned.

Fans will have to wait until Wednesday to see how Bethany responds to Daniel popping the question, and whether she goes alone.

