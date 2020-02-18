Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt faces difficult decision ahead of exit

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has done a lot of soul-searching over the past couple of weeks and it seems it’s finally coming to a head.

She has been on and off with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) but it appears their relationship is quite strong at the moment – until now.

Following on from her explosive exposé of dodgy Ray, she has been struggling to get a job and tells Sarah in the coming weeks how he’s probably hindered her chances of ever getting a restaurant job again.

Thankfully, the doting mother offers her a short-term role in Underworld, working on the sales.

However, she feels she should clear the air with Daniel, considering his ex Sinead used to work there – of course, he says its fine and Bethany plans to start her new role.

But the course of happiness never did run smoothly and grieving Beth is quick to call her out for “stealing” Sinead’s life, leaving poor Bethany gutted.

And as if she wasn’t having a rough week already, Bethany is gutted to get a rejection letter from a journalism school in Manchester – but there’s light at the end of the tunnel when she gets offered some once-in-a-lifetime work experience in London.

Of course, it’s a chance she can’t turn down, but Bethany insists she should considering she would miss Daniel too much as it’s too far away from Weatherfield.

Worried mum Sarah is keen to see her little girl fly the nest and do something amazing, but the hopeful journalist is torn once more when she discovers how pleased Daniel is she will be staying in Weatherfield after not getting a place on the writing course.

Will she find it in her heart to tell Daniel about the London offer? And if he does find out, will he make her go?

We know actress Lucy is set for an exit from Coronation Street in the near future – is this the beginning of the end of her time on the cobbles?