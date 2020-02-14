Coronation Street’s Maria Connor has difficult decision – will she tell Gary the truth about Ali?
She made a big mistake on the cobbles
Coronation Street’s Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) found herself between two men on tonight’s (Friday 14th February) instalment.
It might have been Valentine’s Day, but that didn’t stop her from dedicating all to her current boyfriend, Gary Windass (Mikey North).
Maria seemed to be fairly loved-up with Gary and he was certainly intent on spoiling her with a pamper day.
But the second she stepped out of the flat, she thought she saw her lover doing something he shouldn’t.
Gary, the former loan-shark was seen giving a beaten up man some money, so of course, Maria thought he was up to no good.
She decided to drown her sorrows at the barber shop, where she had an unexpected visit from Ali Neeson (James Burrows).
Although the shop was shut, she decided to let him in and her ex set about working his charm on Maria.
It seemed to work a treat as the pair thrust themselves at each other as if they were making up for lost time.
Later on, Maria decided to end things with Gary once more – but for good this time – as she couldn’t deal with any more drama from him and his villainous ways.
She tried to confront him about what happened, but Gary could explain it all – he was trying to help out a mate with the promise of no repercussions. He even brought the man along to defend his side of things.
Maria felt like a fool for questioning Gary but her woes didn’t stop there.
Gary popped down on one knee and proposed to Maria, but will she say yes?
And will Gary ever find out about Maria’s tryst with Ali?