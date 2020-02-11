Coronation Street’s Abi Franklin in danger from Ray as she makes a silly mistake

Coronation Street’s Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) is not one to go down without a fight and in the coming weeks, she makes a silly mistake.

Advertisement

She’s currently in a relationship with Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) but we all know he has bad blood running through him.

Next week, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) writes a damning story about her treatment at the hands of sleazy Ray.

Abi reads the article and while it initially passes her by she ends up taking matters into her own hands.

Following a charity gala, she steals his car and ends up setting it alight – never underestimate a woman scorned on Coronation Street!

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, she quickly regrets her actions when Ray insists he’s going to phone the police on her.

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) decides to help her with an alibi and Abi insists she needs help from Sally.

But Sally won’t take the bullet and in the end it’s down to Kevin to lie for his former love interest.

Is this the beginning of something romantic between them?

Speaking about the upcoming scenes, Abi star Sally admitted: “She can’t believe Kevin would do that for her. She’s really fond of Kevin. Before New Year she thought that could have been a relationship, but then Ray happened.

“However, she’s reminded again that Kevin’s solid, dependable, he’s a real friend and he’s done more for her than any other man ever has. It definitely starts to change her feelings towards him.

“Afterwards, Abi thinks it’s all going to be alright. Kevin has stepped up for her, she’s looking at him in a new light, she’s not thinking about the ripples and repercussions.”

But when Ray threatens her with a looming police presence, is this the end for Abi’s time on the cobbles?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers