Selected episodes of classic Coronation Street are now streaming on BritBox

BritBox has released a selection of classic Coronation Street episodes, marking the long-running soap opera’s 60th anniversary.

Ahead of the 10,000th episode airing on Friday, step back in time down the iconic cobbles of Weatherfield, and watch the soap’s first ever episode from 1960.

There are selected episodes from various vintage Corrie years, including a 1962 episode starring the show’s original will-they-won’t-they couple, Elsie Tanner (Patricia Phoenix) and Bill Gregory (Jack Watson).

There are alo episodes from every decade of the soaps’s 60-year archive, featuring familiar faces including Sarah Lancashire (Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley) as Raquel Wolstenhulme in a 1996 epsiode, and Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch) as Hayley Patterson in two 1998 episodes.

The most recent Coronation Street episode available on BritBox is the 2016 Christmas special, 56 years after the first ever episode aired.

It comes as Corrie gears up to celebrate its 10,000th episode which will air Friday 8th February from 7.30pm.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.