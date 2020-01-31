Accessibility Links

Katie McGlynn makes surprise return to Coronation Street as Sinead

The actress was back on set recently to film the secret scene

coronation street sinead

Daniel Osbourne’s grief for Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street saw him hallucinating his late wife was still alive in an emotional scene, lent added realism by the return of actress Katie McGlynn who briefly reprised her role of the tragic young mum.

In the double bill shown on Friday 31st January, the weary widower dozed off on the sofa while Bethany Platt tended to his baby son Bertie. The lovestruck blonde was offering support after Daniel got punched by Gary Windass, who blamed him for causing girlfriend Maria Connor’s miscarriage.

Fleeing back inside the flat from the fisticuffs out on the cobbles, and a freak rain storm, Bethany changed out of her wet clothes and threw on Sinead’s old dressing gown while Daniel dozed.

coronation street daniel osbourne bethany platt

Waking up in a confused state he mistook Ms Platt for his spouse, who died from cancer three months ago, and viewers were surprised to see McGlynn back in character for a few seconds until Daniel’s dream faded and he realised it was Bethany trying to rouse him from his slumber. The pair then shared a tender kiss, with Daniel obviously dreaming he was actually locking lips with his late loved one…

McGlynn’s unannounced, and highly effective, cameo comes days after her National Television Awards win for Best Serial Drama Performance.

A Corrie spokesperson revealed to RadioTimes.com: “We were delighted that Katie agreed to come back to film that scene in Friday’s episode. It gives an extra authenticity, much in the same way as the scene with Rana appearing in Carla’s psychosis episode, which Bhavna Limbachia returned to film last summer.”

Sinead’s heartbreaking on-screen death from cancer left a huge impact in October 2019, six years after she joined the show. The actress recently told us she gives her blessing to Daniel moving on with Bethany: “I think people need to give him a break! She forgave Daniel for kissing Bethany while Sinead was dying, she didn’t have tim not to. The fact she said she wanted him to move on and be happy shows how much she loved him, and what kind of admirable person she was.”

It’s unlikely Sinead’s auntie Beth Tinker will see it the same way, as she’s made her feelings quite clear about Bethany jumping into her niece’s grave…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

