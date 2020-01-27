Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com‘s handy rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Street cast. This page will be regularly updated as news breaks of cast shake-ups, so we’ll keep you updated on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to spice up Weatherfield.

Leaving

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Fallon announced in May that she was quitting and will leave in 2020 after five years in the role of Sarah Platt’s troubled daughter.

She won countless plaudits for her performance during Bethany’s hard-hitting abuse storyline, in which the vulnerable teen was groomed by sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis and forced into a sexual exploitation ring.

The actress confirmed in late January she had filmed her last scenes, and her exit storyline is set to revolves around her doomed romance with grieving widow Daniel Osbourne.

Jade Rown (Lottie Henshall)

Nasty nanny Jade revealed her true identity and secret agenda to a stunned Fiz and Tyrone – she is the secret daughter of serial killer John Stape and wants custody of half-sister Hope. Corrie have promised a high-octane ending for the sensational storyline, as Jade was always planned to have a finite stint on the street. Will she make amends with the Dobbs’ before she goes?

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

Stalwart Liz will be hanging up her leopard print leggings in 2020 following Callard’s decision to quit. The actress is keen to pursue other roles, including the touring production of new musical Thunder Girls which premiered at the Lowry Theatre in September 2019, which she took a brief break from the cobbles to star in. Liz departs on screen in late summer 2020, and ITV have confirmed while her exit will be explosive the door will be left open. The McDonald and Barlow clans are set to go to war after a shocking event rocks Weatherfield, leaving Liz with no choice but to leave town after a huge clash with son Steve…

Returning

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu)

Seb Franklin’s ex, who was caught up in 2019’s human trafficking storyline, rejoins the regular cast from mid-February. Viewers saw her briefly return a few months back to catch up with her estranged fella, who is now dating barmaid Emma Brooker. Will she be walking back into a love triangle?

Shona Platt (Julia Goulding)

David Platt’s wife is taking a break while Goulding goes on maternity leave, but the actress has reassured fans she won’t be gone for long and will definitely be back having recently signed a new contract. After being shot during the Christmas Day siege, Shona is currently recovering from her injuries – including amnesia – in a specialist medical unit in Leeds.

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove)

Peripatetic parent Bernie took off when she realised her well-meaning attempts to bring paedophile Kel to justice had done more harm than good. Having jeopardised son Paul’s case against his childhood abuser, Bern got in a cab with her tail between her legs – but Corrie assure us it’s just a temporary break and the character will be back later this spring.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet – we’re all waiting to see what Soph will have to say about her girlfriend Paula’s one-night stand with Tracy Barlow!

Joining

Des (John Henshaw)

Veteran actor Henshaw makes a guest appearance in Corrie’s 10,000 episode, airing on Friday 7th February, as a grumpy bus driver called Des who transports a gang of locals to sunny Blackpool to scatter former resident Dennis Tanner’s ashes. In a nod to the soap’s illustrious past, legends such as Dennis’s widow Rita Tanner and former friend Ken Barlow, along with long-servers Audrey Roberts and Gail Platt, gather for the day out, but there are big consequences for the future as one local decides it’s time to leave town… Henshaw is best known for roles in Early Doors, Born and Bred and The Royle Family.

