Coronation Street’s Shona Ramsey wakes from her coma but all is not as it seems

Coronation Street’s David Platt (Jack P Shephard) has been toiling over the fact he might lose another one of his love interests recently.

Poor Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) was shot during the Christmas winter wonderland horror and has been in a coma ever since.

The doctors were taken aback by what happened, as it seemed she was actually well and on the mend. David has been fearing the worst for his beloved, after he was told they don’t know if she’ll ever wake up and what she’ll be like if she does.

Tonight on Coronation Street, Shona actually does wake up, but it appears she has lost her memory and doesn’t recognise David.

It’s more than just a post-coma confusion, as her family realise there’s something gravely wrong with her.

According to actor Shephard, the whole revelation is earth-shattering for David, who let us not forget has already lost one wife in traumatic circumstances.

Coronation Street David Platt
Coronation Street's David struggles with Shona's memory loss

He said of the moment Shona wakes up: “He envisages she’s going to open her eyes and wrap her arms round him but that’s not the case at all, she opens her eyes and doesn’t know who he is.

“After weeks of waiting by her bedside, imagining this moment, he’s gutted, she doesn’t even know who she is never mind him.”

David then will have the gruelling task of trying to get her to remember him, showing her pictures of their wedding, but it only causes poor Shona to “freak out”.

Jack continued: “At first it looks as though she remembers Max because she’s smiling but then she says Clayton, which is obviously the worst thing you could say to a person when they murdered your mum. Max run’s out, it’s like a slap in the face for him.

“She wants David away from her and she says she doesn’t want to see him anymore.”

Doctors tell David she might not have her full memory for a whole year – and with Shona actress Julia set for maternity leave from Coronation Street, is this how the beloved mum leaves the soap?

