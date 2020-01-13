Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Nazir saved from Geoff Metcalfe’s abuse by unlikely ally?

Accessibility Links

Cathy Matthews sees something suspicious on Coronation Street - but how will she react?

Coronation Street's Cathy may have seen too much (©ITV)

For months, Coronation Street‘s Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been establishing a controlling rein over his lover Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in a harrowing coercive abuse storyline.

Without a doubt, it’s been a troubling time for beloved Yasmeen, who hasn’t worked out what her partner has been slowly trying to achieve and she has become a shell of herself.

However, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel as Geoff’s evil mask slips this week in front of an unexpected Corrie resident.

Geoff insists he has a dust allergy and needs Yasmeen to clean their shared home according to his rota – which is mainly designed to keep her indoors. Devoted Yasmeen heads out to stock up on her cleaning products where she runs into a suspicious Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill), who later quizzes her over a glass of wine about her new-found obsession.

The pair naturally get a bit tipsy in each other’s company, but Yasmeen soon sobers up when Geoff arrives back at their house and leaves her on the edge.

Cathy says she will leave but accidentally forgets her bag, and when she re-enters the house, finds Geoff hurling abuse at Yasmeen.

She’s obviously troubled by what she’s seen, but will Cathy take action?

Coronation Street
ITV

According to actor, Ian Bartholomew who plays the villain, this pivotal week could actually mark the beginning of the end of his reign of terror as he starts to panic about losing everything.

The actor spilled: “The last thing he wants is Cathy questioning his behaviour, he wants everyone to think well of him so he puts the blame on her. It is self preservation and it goes back to the fact that he can’t not be liked or loved and if word got out that there is something not quite right going on and there is something wrong with their relationship then it reflects badly on him.

“He can’t countenance that, he has to be the hero, as far as he is concerned he is saving her from herself and he believes his version of the truth, he has to, otherwise the whole edifice crumbles and all those lies and hat deceit comes out and he has failed.”

With Cathy now suspicious, will Geoff continue to make silly mistakes and eventually reveal the monster he really is?

