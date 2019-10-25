Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com’s handy rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Street cast. This page will be regularly updated as news breaks of cast shake-ups, so we’ll keep you updated on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to spice up Weatherfield.

Leaving

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Fallon announced in May that she was quitting and will leave in 2020 after five years in the role of Sarah Platt’s troubled daughter.

She won countless plaudits for her performance during Bethany’s hard-hitting abuse storyline, in which the vulnerable teen was groomed by sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis and forced into a sexual exploitation ring.

Before she leaves the character is set to embark on a doomed romance with handsome footballer James Bailey, only to discover he’s secretly gay.

Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh)

Marsh takes a temporary break towards the end of 2019 having played feisty ‘Chelle since 2006. “It feels like the right time for me to explore other roles,” she said, before confirming “but this isn’t the last you’ve heard of Michelle – she’ll be back!”

The first new project for the actress is co-hosting BBC daytime show For Love or Money alongside Ashley John-Baptiste, investigating online dating fraud where people looking for love have ended up conned out of their cash.

Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill)

‘Chelle’s fiancé Robert, currently embroiled in a secret double life situation which sees him trying to keep pregnant old flame Vicky Jefferies as far away from his betrothed as possible, is also bowing out but it looks to be a more permanent arrangement than Marsh’s sabbatical. The ex-Casualty star was recast as Tracy Barlow’s ex in 2015.

Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn)

Sinead meets a tragic end this autumn when she learns her cancer has spread and she has only months to live. Corrie is working with charities Mummy’s Star and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust on the tearjerking storyline which sees McGlynn exit after seven years in the role – have plenty of tissues at the ready as brave Sinead faces her fate with husband Daniel Osbourne and baby son Bertie at her side… The actress recently took to social media to refute claims she was axed, insisting it was her decision to leave.

Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding)

David Platt’s put-upon fiancee takes a break later this year when Goulding goes on maternity leave, but the actress has already reassured fans she won’t be gone for long and will definitely be back having recently signed a new contract to keep her character on the cobbles for another year.

Returning

DS Mackinnon (Sandra Huggett)

Local no-nonsense copper Mackinnon, she of the steely glare and long ponytail, will be back later this autumn for an as-yet unspecified reason – but it must mean someone on the street has been misbehaving. Huggett has tweeted excitedly about her return, a year after she was last on the cobbles investigating the death of gangster’s son Cormac Truman.

Joining

Paul (Paul Bown)

Rumour has it Roy Cropper will discover he has a long-lost half-brother called Paul later this autumn, as secrets from late mum Sylvia’s past come to light. Bown, pictured here in his most famous role in ITV 1980s sitcom Watching, is tipped to play the character who will apparently change Royston’s life forever…

