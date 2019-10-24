Coronation Street airs extra episode as dying Sinead reels from Daniel and Bethany’s kiss

Coronation Street‘s emotional week focusing on the imminent death of Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn) continues with a special additional episode airing on Thursday 24th October at 8.30pm on ITV.

We never normally visit Weatherfield on a Thursday so this is an extra treat for fans, but there’s so much drama to pack in and the soap dropped four editions recently to make room for live football coverage, so the schedules have made room for some more cobbles action on top of the regular double Monday, Wednesday and Friday showings.

Wednesday 23rd October ended with self-loathing Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) drinking himself into a stupor and collapsing by the canal after confessing to Sinead he’d kissed Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon).

The next episode picks up the morning after, and Daniel eventually finds his way back to his ailing wife’s bedside to beg forgiveness for his indiscretion, borne out of confusion and grief. Will she die with the cursed couple at odds?

There are moving scenes as Sinead records video messages on Daniel’s laptop for baby son Bertie to watch when he’s older, which Corrie producer Iain MacLeod says will be of increasing significance once the tragic mum passes away on Friday 25th October’s hour-long edition.

“At first Daniel finds comfort in watching them, but then they assume a slightly obsessive significance. A particular element in one video he discovers belatedly threatens to tip him over a precipice…”

Mallard draws the obvious parallel with another fictional character’s battle with loss: “It’s like a Mirror of Erised situation from Harry Potter – Daniel is at risk of wasting away in front of it, looking at something that will never happen. Just like Dumbledore warns Harry!”

Thursday, and Friday’s 60 minute-long instalment, centres solely on Sinead and her family saying their goodbyes, pausing on the week’s other big storylines on David Platt’s prison riot drama.

